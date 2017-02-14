BJP’s Somaiya asks Uddhav to come clean on assets

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

BJP’s Somaiya asks Uddhav to come clean on assets

Accuses Shiv Sena supremo of graft

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has dared Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to declare all his assets, income and financial transactions before the public and disclose whether its leaders have laundered money through bogus companies.

He gave the names of seven companies on Tuesday and asked Sena to clarify whether they have indulged in any financial transaction with these shell companies.

Two of the companies were issued prohibitory orders by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator for securities market in the country. Two other companies mentioned were used by former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal for money laundering. Bhujbal was arrested for alleged money laundering by the Enformcement directorate and is presently in jail.

Somaiya said, “The mafia controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has used these companies to pass on kickbacks to the Sena. Now it is the duty of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to come clean and disclose his accounts and declaration about the benami/shell/khokha (bogus) companies,” he said.

The BJP MP said that he had disclosed all his financial transactions and assets before the public for the past 20 years — that is from 1995 to 2014 on his website and that he never been “involved in any non-transparent transaction with shell/bogus/khokha company.”

Somaiya’s declaration comes after Sena MP Rahul Shewale accused Somaiya of wanting the Mulund dumping ground cleared to favour a private developer.

Shelar also alleged that Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar of being “hand-in-glove” with members of United Phosphorous Ltd, the company responsible for handling waste management in Deonar dumping ground.

Shelar said that the contract for the partial closure of the dumping ground was given to United Phosporous and that Shelar helped Jaidev Shroff of the company to get payments from the BMC. Shelar said, “The BJP should clarify what relations Shelar and Jai Shroff have.”

Accusations and allegations have been flying fast and thick between the BJP and Sena in the acrimonious campaign to the BMC elections to be held on February 21. The Sena has gone aggressive against the BJP ever since it decided to go alone in the polls.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa