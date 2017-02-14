BJP’s Somaiya asks Uddhav to come clean on assets

Mumbai: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has dared Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to declare all his assets, income and financial transactions before the public and disclose whether its leaders have laundered money through bogus companies.

He gave the names of seven companies on Tuesday and asked Sena to clarify whether they have indulged in any financial transaction with these shell companies.

Two of the companies were issued prohibitory orders by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator for securities market in the country. Two other companies mentioned were used by former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal for money laundering. Bhujbal was arrested for alleged money laundering by the Enformcement directorate and is presently in jail.

Somaiya said, “The mafia controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has used these companies to pass on kickbacks to the Sena. Now it is the duty of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to come clean and disclose his accounts and declaration about the benami/shell/khokha (bogus) companies,” he said.

The BJP MP said that he had disclosed all his financial transactions and assets before the public for the past 20 years — that is from 1995 to 2014 on his website and that he never been “involved in any non-transparent transaction with shell/bogus/khokha company.”

Somaiya’s declaration comes after Sena MP Rahul Shewale accused Somaiya of wanting the Mulund dumping ground cleared to favour a private developer.

Shelar also alleged that Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar of being “hand-in-glove” with members of United Phosphorous Ltd, the company responsible for handling waste management in Deonar dumping ground.

Shelar said that the contract for the partial closure of the dumping ground was given to United Phosporous and that Shelar helped Jaidev Shroff of the company to get payments from the BMC. Shelar said, “The BJP should clarify what relations Shelar and Jai Shroff have.”

Accusations and allegations have been flying fast and thick between the BJP and Sena in the acrimonious campaign to the BMC elections to be held on February 21. The Sena has gone aggressive against the BJP ever since it decided to go alone in the polls.