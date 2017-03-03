Bihar suspends IAS officer for test paper leak

Patna: The Bihar government on Friday suspended an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer for his alleged role in a question paper leak, an official said.

“The state government has suspended Sudhir Kumar, Chairman of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Bihar, a week after he was arrested from neighbouring Jharkhand in connection with a leakage of question papers,” a General Administration Department official said.

The department has also issued a notification to this effect.

Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was arrested along with four of his close relatives from Hazaribagh district.

He had widely been known as a hardworking and honest officer.

The Bihar IAS Association has protested against Kumar’s arrest and demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the case.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue of Kumar’s arrest in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bihar Police, which arrested Kumar, has submitted evidences against him to the state government. The SIT is said to have informed the government that it has strong evidence against the officer.

Last month after the leak surfaced, the examination for recruitment of clerks in the state government, which was conducted in two parts on February 5 and 8, was cancelled.

The leaked questions appeared on the social media sites and WhatsApp on both dates and went viral in no time.

The SIT has also arrested the owner of a printing press in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where the SSC, Bihar, question papers were printed.

While quizzing the owner, police officials said, it was established that the papers were leaked from there ahead of the examinations.

The Bihar government had suspended SSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram before he was arrested earlier this week.

More than 20 persons have so far been arrested over the question paper leak.