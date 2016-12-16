Bihar’s ruling JD-U asks Lalu Prasad to expel party colleague

Patna: The ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) in Bihar, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has asked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to expel his senior colleague Raghuvansh Prasad Singh from the party.

The move could be another sign all is not well between the two coalition partners in the state.

Singh, a former federal minister, is currently RJD vice-president and considered very close to the party supremo.

“I request the RJD chief to sack him from the party, or ask him to shut up, or else we will have to review the situation,” JD-U’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Thursday evening.

The JD-U launched the attacks on the RJD leader after Singh publicly accused the chief minister of slowly inching closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said it would not be a surprise if Nitish Kumar ultimately joined the saffron camp in the wake of the CM’s wholehearted support for the Centre’s demonetisation campaign.

“It [backing demonetisation campaign] is not good for the health of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. Since Nitish Kumar was with the BJP for 17 years, there is a growing possibility of his going back to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) again,” Singh told local journalists, sparking strong protests from the JD-U.

The differences between the two parties grew wider after the chief minister openly supported the demonetisation campaign of the Narendra Modi government, saying it would ultimately curb black money even as the RJD and the Congress, JD-U’s alliance partners, have been strongly opposing the centre move.

Singh had been constantly targeting the chief minister over one issue or the other. Very recently, he earned the ire of the JD-U when he supported RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin’s observation that, “Nitish Kumar is a chief minister by circumstances”.

Earlier, he had hit out at the chief minister for deterioration on the law and order front, saying the entire blame for the situation lay with him since he was in the “driver’s seat”.

He also criticised the chief minister for projecting himself as the “prime ministerial” face of the party without seeking consent of the alliance partners, with whose support he came to power in Bihar.

“Does the JD-U, a small political party, seriously think that it has the wherewithal to make Nitish Kumar the prime minister of the country?” asked Singh wondering what would happen if all opposition parties start projecting their respective leaders as the PM nominees.