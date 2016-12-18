Mobile
Bihar plans to use eunuchs in campaign against open defecation

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced to make the state free from open defecation by 2019

Gulf News
 

Patna: Authorities in Bihar have planned to use the services of dancing eunuchs to see the areas free from open defecation. Eunuchs hold a special place in the society as they have been visiting homes, blessing the villagers on the birth of children in the family or at the time of wedding.

The idea to employ eunuchs in this special drive has been planned by the Buxur district administration. Buxur is one of the 38 districts of Bihar where the problem of open defecation persists.

“Eunuchs have access to every section of the society and have better communication skills. They have been visiting homes on many social occasions and hence we think they can play an important role in making the masses aware about the benefits of sanitation,” Buxur district magistrate Raman Kumar told Gulf News over phone on Sunday.

The official informed the government would adequately train the eunuchs before entrusting them with this particular responsibility. “They will be asked to visit homes and encourage the villagers to construct toilets,” the official added.

Earlier the authorities in Patna, the capital of Bihar state, had employed the eunuchs to collect municipal tax from defaulters. Such was the impact that the government’s coffers filled up barely within a week of them employing the eunuchs as many cleared their long-standing dues just after seeing the transgenders standing before them.

Last month, the Buxur district magistrate had given up food under his unique resolve to give teeth to this campaign, describing it as “another struggle for Independence” from open defecation.

“My vow was not aimed at gaining publicity. The idea behind it is to motivate myself and my officers to press ahead with the toilet campaign with vitality and vigour. I think my decision to give up solid food is serving the purpose,” he explained.

The state government, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced to make the state free from open defecation by 2019. According to an official report, around 16.5 million households out of over 110 million population in Bihar currently do not have toilets in their homes and are forced to defecate in the open.

The state government claims so far 308 villages out of 44,000 have been declared free from open defecation and the rest will have this distinction in the next few months.

