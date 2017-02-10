Mobile
Bihar opposition seeks CBI probe into job scandal

Several ministers, top bureaucrats and lawmakers allegedly involved in the appointment scandal

Gulf News
 

Patna: Opposition parties in Bihar on Friday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the leaking of question papers of a competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) — an organisation under the Government of Bihar in charge of recruiting staff for various posts. The examinations were held last week.

The state government has already arrested BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram and cancelled the examination after reports of large-scale irregularities but the problem for authorities looks far from over.

The demand for a CBI probe comes after the arrested BSSC secretary reportedly told his interrogators that several ministers, top bureaucrats and lawmakers are involved in the appointment scandal and that large-scale irregularities have been committed in all appointments made by the Commission in the past five years.

“A CBI probe should be instantly ordered to find out who are the seven ministers, nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 29 lawmakers involved in the appointment racket,” state president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha told the media Friday.

Terming it a bigger scam than the topper scandal, which surfaced last in the class 12 examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board, Kushwaha asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe to bring forth the truth. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) too have sought for a thorough investigation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the paper leak scandal has so far arrested eight persons involved in the racket while raids are on to nab many accused who are on the run. Police believe the appointment racket is spread over various districts of Bihar. Reports said one candidate was being charged around Rs600,000 (Dh32,939) for having a government job by the gang which included owners of a private school and coaching institutes, teachers, scholars and government officials. The SIT are now planning to questio BSSC chairman Sudhir Kumar to get more information about the matter. Informed sources said a detailed questionnaire is being prepared for the chairman in the light of various facts that have emerged during the interrogation of the secretary and other arrested persons. The chief minister himself has taken the question leak issue very seriously, and has announced the culprits will not to be spared at any cost. But the frequent surfacing of such scandals has earned a very bad name for the state.

Last year too, the state government had to cut a very sorry figure when a mega topper scandal rocked the state. The scandal saw many incompetent students topping the merit chart in the Class 12 examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board at the cost of genuine and meritorious students. One of the toppers was Ruby Rai, who couldn’t even spell out the name of her subjects and spelt Political Science as “Prodikal Science”. In that case, too, the state government ordered for a SIT investigation that led to arrest of several BSEB officials including its secretary Lalkeshwar Prasad.

Before that, the video of guardians climbing up to the wall of the examination centre and supplying chits to matriculation examinees had gone viral in the state, dealing a further blow to the image of the state.

India
