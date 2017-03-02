Mobile
Bihar minister’s barbs at PM enrage opposition

BJP leads march to governor’s residence demanding Mastan’s immediate dismissal after issue forces adjournment of assembly session

Gulf News
 

Patna: The opposition in Bihar led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took out a procession to the office of the governor seeking the immediate dismissal of excise minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for allegedly insulting the office of the prime minister.

The opposition in the state has been left fuming after Mastan, who is from the Congress party, was caught on camera at a public function calling the PM names and asking the crowd to hit an image of the prime minister with shoes.

Led by senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, the angry lawmakers submitted a memorandum to the governor at Raj Bhawan, the latter’s official residence, urging him to direct chief minister Nitish Kumar to sack the “bad-mouthed” minister.

In the memorandum, the opposition also reportedly mentioned how the minister had described the prime minister as “robber, terrorist and Naxalite”, and sought the immediate intervention of the governor to address the issue before it took a more serious turn.

“Such a person doesn’t deserve to be in office even for a second. We don’t know what is preventing the chief minister from acting against his cabinet colleague,” Modi told the media, emerging after meeting the governor.

Describing the minister’s conduct as highly disrespectful, he said the opposition would not settle for anything less than his dismissal. “This is not an ordinary incident which can be overlooked. The minister called the prime minister names and asked the crowd at his party rally to hit his photograph with shoes, and the crowd followed suit. There is no question of leaving the issue aside,” the state opposition leader declared.

Earlier in the day, the opposition created a ruckus in the assembly, shouting slogans and the staging a sit-in in the well of the House, forcing the chair to adjourn the House for the day. The opposition refused to relent even as the minister concerned apologised for his conduct.

“I have already said sorry if my action hurt the sentiments of someone, yet they have gone on protesting. Will they now hang me,” Mastan retorted.

The BJP has declared that it will stage a sit-in agitation across the state on March 4 to protest against the minister’s behaviour. The opposition’s continuing protests have already disrupted the proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature for two consecutive days.

Undeterred by such protests, the Congress party has ruled out giving marching orders to the minister. “There arises no question of sacking the minister. He has already said sorry for his conduct,” said senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh.

It appears as though the BJP wants to keep the issue simmering with an eye on the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which shares borders with Bihar. Observers say the BJP sees in the issue huge potential to “communalise” the elections and gain the support of the majority Hindu voters. The Hindu nationalist party has not given tickets to any Muslims this time as part of this strategy, reports said.

Mastan came in the firing line of the opposition after the video clip of his inflammatory speech went viral in the media.

In the video, the minister is heard using uncharitable words against the PM and then asking the crowd gathered at his party rally to hit the PM’s photograph with shoes. Subsequently, the crowd is seen hitting the photograph of the PM placed on a chair on the dais with shoes.

The incident took place on February 22 during a Congress rally held in Purnia district to protest the federal government’s demonestisation drive.

