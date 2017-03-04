Bihar man marries fiancee in hospital

Patna: A man in Bihar married his fiancee on the hospital bed after he fractured his leg in a road accident just ahead of marriage.

The wedding took place in Muzaffarpur, a north Bihar town some 80km from Patna, on Friday with the patients and their attendants as witnesses.

According to reports, the marriage of Lalji Kumar, a local youth employed in a private job, was fixed with Seema Kumari last month. The wedding was scheduled to be solemnised on Sunday.

The wedding preparations were in full swing when suddenly a tragedy befell them. While going to the market on March 1 — barely four days before his wedding — the would-be groom met with a serious road accident and fractured his right leg, landing him in hospital.

On getting the information, the man’s fiancee rushed to the hospital with her family members and began taking care of the man. She stayed there for two days helping him, even as the boy’s own relatives watched in awe.

Witnesses said the girl refused to return to her parents’ home when her father Yogendra Paswan asked her to, and declared she would go to her in-laws’ home from there. With the girl being adamant, both the families decided to solemnise the wedding in the hospital itself.

Eventually, all wedding arrangements were made in the hospital after which the boy put the vermilion mark on her forehead while lying on his hospital bed on Friday, two days before the scheduled wedding. Subsequently, she went to her in-laws’ home with her mother-in-law. All the patients and their attendants blessed the newly-wed couple.

“In my entire lifetime, I have not come across such a wedding. It was really wonderful. It has lessened my pain!” said Satish Kumar, a patient admitted to his ward.