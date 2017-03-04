Bihar man marries fiancee in hospital

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bihar man marries fiancee in hospital

Fractured leg ensured groom would be confined to bed

Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Patna: A man in Bihar married his fiancee on the hospital bed after he fractured his leg in a road accident just ahead of marriage.

The wedding took place in Muzaffarpur, a north Bihar town some 80km from Patna, on Friday with the patients and their attendants as witnesses.

According to reports, the marriage of Lalji Kumar, a local youth employed in a private job, was fixed with Seema Kumari last month. The wedding was scheduled to be solemnised on Sunday.

The wedding preparations were in full swing when suddenly a tragedy befell them. While going to the market on March 1 — barely four days before his wedding — the would-be groom met with a serious road accident and fractured his right leg, landing him in hospital.

On getting the information, the man’s fiancee rushed to the hospital with her family members and began taking care of the man. She stayed there for two days helping him, even as the boy’s own relatives watched in awe.

Witnesses said the girl refused to return to her parents’ home when her father Yogendra Paswan asked her to, and declared she would go to her in-laws’ home from there. With the girl being adamant, both the families decided to solemnise the wedding in the hospital itself.

Eventually, all wedding arrangements were made in the hospital after which the boy put the vermilion mark on her forehead while lying on his hospital bed on Friday, two days before the scheduled wedding. Subsequently, she went to her in-laws’ home with her mother-in-law. All the patients and their attendants blessed the newly-wed couple.

“In my entire lifetime, I have not come across such a wedding. It was really wonderful. It has lessened my pain!” said Satish Kumar, a patient admitted to his ward.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal