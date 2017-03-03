Mobile
Bihar cleric bid to propagate cleanliness drive

Refuses to solemnise marriages in homes without toilets

Gulf News
 

Patna: In a welcome move, a Muslim cleric from Bihar has announced he would not solemnise the marriage of villagers who don’t have toilets at home.

This is the first time that any cleric from the state has taken this step aimed at giving a new push to the cleanliness drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement was made by Mufti Qasmi, a Muslim cleric from Saharsa district who claims to have solemnised over 400 marriages so far in the past eight years.

“I have decided not to read out nikahnamas in the homes which don’t have toilets,” Qasmi told the media on Friday.

Qasmi who is currently posted as a head teacher at a local government primary school is quite impressed with the cleanliness campaign and wants the villagers to build toilets at home to ward off trouble from homes.

He said the expenditures on medicines would automatically come down once the villagers become aware about the importance of cleanliness in daily life. He has also been encouraging the schoolchildren to maintain cleanliness at homes and around.

Last month, the Muslim clerics in Haryana, Himachal and Punjab decided not to solemnise marriages in houses where there is no toilet. “Having a toilet at home has been made mandatory condition for Muslim marriage in these three states,” was how the secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Mehmood a Madani declared last month.

He added, “I feel that all religious leaders from all the religions throughout the country should decide that they will not conduct any rituals in houses where there are no toilets.”

Bihar is quite poor on cleanliness indicators and many families still don’t have toilets at home despite an intensive cleanliness drive launched by the government.

A district in Bihar has even employed eunuchs to spread awareness about sanitation among the villagers. The dancing eunuchs now can be seen knocking door of the villagers in western Bihar’s Buxur district and requesting the residents to get one very soon to lead a healthy life.

According to an official report, around 16.5 million households out of over 110 million population in Bihar currently do not have toilets in their home, forcing them to defecate in the open.

Narendra Modi
