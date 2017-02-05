Mobile
BCAS suspends IndiGo’s security training centre licence

Same set of question papers were repeated for many months

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s aviation security watchdog, has suspended the licence of budget carrier IndiGo’s aviation security training centre for lapses in its examination system — the same questions had been repeated in tests over many months.

Warning that the licence could be suspended indefinitely unless there is complete compliance, BCAS chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra said there was “complete breach of trust” and that the airline moved from a computer-based system to pen-and-paper mode for the examinations.

The BCAS order, issued last week, bars the Gurgaon-based airline from conducting security training programme for its employees.

The training centre is run by IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation.

BCAS has also issued a show cause notice to the centre seeking an explanation.

“There was a complete breach of trust. What they did was without informing the BCAS, from April-May 2016 onwards, they [the training centre] changed from computer-based to pen-and-paper examination,” Chandra said.

After looking at the examination results, BCAS found that for as many as eight batches, all the candidates got over 95 per cent marks, he said.

Each batch has around 35-40 people.

As this aroused suspicion, Chandra said, an inspection was conducted, and it was found that the centre was “repeating the same set of question papers and so there was a leak of questions”.

“So, naturally, there was no training. This is what they were doing. That is why their licence has been suspended,” he said.

Sources said lapses at the centre was a serious issue.

When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “We are already in contact with the BCAS and are confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the satisfaction of the BCAS”.

Following the suspension of licence, IndiGo would have to outsource the training programme, which would result in additional cost for the carrier, sources said.

“Any lapse on the security front can have major ramifications for the country’s aviation sector. At sensitive airports like Srinagar, a secondary ladder point check of passengers is carried by airline security staff,” they said.

“This major responsibility is entrusted on the airline security staff on the premise and assurance that they would execute this duty in a responsible manner,” sources added.

They also noted that if security training is being compromised, it raises serious questions.

“We have issued show cause notice to them, if they get back to computer-based system, fine, otherwise it [suspension] will go on indefinitely,” Chandra said.

The move comes at a time when IndiGo is already facing frequent glitches in its aircraft, resulting in delay in its flights and inconvenience to passengers.

Regulations make it mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through its own BCAS-approved facility or any other similar authorised centre.

Besides, BCAS conducts training programmes for airlines and other stakeholders at all its regional offices.

While cockpit and cabin crew are given one week of training in various aspects of airline and airport security, for those deployed in other jobs it runs for more than a week.

Meanwhile, saying the current discussion with BCAS only pertains to the aviation security training, an IndiGo spokesperson also said all other trainings are continuing as scheduled, and there has been no change in the airline’s operations

