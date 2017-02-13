Battle of words before civic elections between the BJP and Shiv Sena

Mumbai: After deciding to go alone in the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been carrying out a verbal onslaught against the BJP, even though it is its ally in the coalition government in Maharashtra.

The barbs have specially been targeted against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has also not lost an opportunity to hit back. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has not been spared. At a rally on Sunday, he declared that the BJP must be banned. He said after the BJP’s mega step on demonetisation or “notebandi,” it is time to have ‘BJP-bandi’ as well. In a frontal attack on the BJP, he said the Centre’s decision had claimed more than 200 lives. Even soldiers had died due to the move.

He said he did not support the Congress party but emphasised that the Modi government was the worst ever seen. “It was the soldiers who undertook the surgical strikes but the BJP is taking undue credit for it. Will it also take responsibility for the substandard food given to soldiers? They have to fight the enemy on an empty stomach.”

Fadnavis had earlier targeted the Sena leader by asking whether he, too, was badly affected by the note ban. “Only those who had stashed black money are criticising demonetisation because the money they had with them was unaccounted.”

The exchange of sharp words has been growing between the two parties, which have been allies for more than 25 years. The rise of Modi during the general elections and in the state assembly elections in 2014 left the Sena gasping for its former prominence in state politics. Though the state elections were fought on its own, the Sena later decided to support the BJP-led state government.

Now the fight for the civic elections to the BMC, which the Sena has controlled for two decades, has become a tough battle for it, considering that civic infrastructure in India’s financial capital is in a pathetic state.

This time, Uddhav has taken on an aggressive stand against the BJP to catch the people’s attention. It has been consistently using its official newspaper Saamna to express its criticism of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state.

On Friday, the Saamna editorial praised the Congress party, its staunch rival for decades, and lauded Indira Gandhi for splitting Pakistan into two in 1971 and Rajiv Gandhi for bringing in the telecommunication age into India in the 1990s. Even if the Congress has committed “petty theft, the party led the country on the path of economic and industrial progress. At the time of independence, India couldn’t even manufacture a needle. What has Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought about in the country with all the strong majority he enjoys in the Lok Sabha is the important question.”

Fadnavis was in no way behind in lambasting the Sena and said that it resorted to Marathi ‘manoos’ or the sons-of-the-soil slogan only as a vote bank. “When taking decision in BMC, only contractors are remembered. Everyone else is forgotten,” he said.