Banks attacked in Gujarat over lack of cash

New Delhi: Furious over the unavailability of cash in banks, crowds on Tuesday attacked several branches of two prominent banks in Gujarat, forcing their closure.

In Surendranagar district, a group of people damaged doors and windows of State Bank of India (SBI) and Dena Bank after they found the banks closed for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Police had to intervene to rescue the bank staff.

In Amreli district, a crowd locked up managers and other officials at SBI and Dena Bank branches in Akariya and Samadhiyala villages.

Witnesses said people were frustrated after waiting in long queues for several days.

“We received phone calls from some branches of State Bank of India and Dena Bank, saying a large number of villagers had gathered outside and locked the banks after they failed to withdraw cash. Most of the protesting people were farmers,” sources in Gujarat Police revealed.

According to bank officials, it was futile to open the branches as they did not receive any cash to supply customers.

“We have lodged a complaint with the police about the incident today, when some persons pelted stones at the bank and damaged property. They were protesting against the shortage of cash but it was not really our fault that cash was unavailable,” Ravi Sharma, SBI manager at Samadhiyala branch, told Gulf News.

“We have registered a case against unidentified persons for attacking the officials and property of the State Bank of India in these villages. Separately, some people blocked the Shahpur-Kandhla road after the State Bank of India ran out of cash,” police sources added.

Last week, there was absolute chaos outside a bank in Amreli district, which was in short supply of cash.

Videos shot by villagers who had queued up to withdraw money at a branch of Punjab National Bank showed a few women arguing with, and then assaulting, a senior police official who had allegedly misbehaved with the crowd.

One woman was seen slapping the policeman, who slapped her back. This did not deter the women who were raining slippers on him. The cop then took aim at the crowd with his rifle, but did not fire.