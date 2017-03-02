Mobile
Andhra Pradesh assembly building inaugurated

Chief minister Naidu gets emotional recalling the difficulties caused by bifurcation of state

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu couldn’t help revisiting the turmoil the state underwent amid the Telangana agitation as he inaugurated the spanking new state legislative assembly as part of the upcoming capital city of Amaravati.

“Today is a historic day when we have built the assembly building on our own land. On this occasion I am feeling happy as well as sad,” Naidu said during the inaugural ceremony recalling how, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, his government had to leave Hyderabad and start from scratch to build new infrastructure.

Recalling how the people of Andhra Pradesh were humiliated at the time of bifurcation, Naidu said that the state had overcome many obstacles over some 70 years of its existence. “First, after bifurcation of Madras, our capital came to Kurnool and from there it moved to Hyderabad when Vishal Andhra Pradesh was formed. 58 years later we had to come here leaving everything behind,” he said.

While the state administration is being run from a makeshift capital functioning out of Vijayawada and Guntur districts, since most of the buildings are still under construction in the new capital, the state assembly building was completed in a record 192 days at a cost of Rs1.2 billion.

“The new building was built in a way that nobody will be able to uproot the mikes or disturb the [assembly] speaker,” Naidu said. The first test of the claim will be on March 6 when the budget session of the state assembly begins. To overcome the problem of noisy protests and interruptions, only soundproof material was used in the building. The state-of-the-art audio system in the assembly will be controlled by the assembly speaker to ensure that only members allowed by him to speak shall be able to do so.

The assembly complex is a two-storeyed building with separate halls for the legislative council and the legislative assembly. There are separate chambers for the assembly speaker, deputy speaker, the chief minister, and the leader of the opposition and the party whips.

State finance and legislative affairs minister Y Ramakrishnudu told media that the AP Capital Region Development Authority would hand over the assembly building to the legislature secretariat officials and police would take over its security. The security system within the complex boasts state-of-the-art features drawing on the best practices from various countries including the British parliament, officials said.

“After the bifurcation in an unjust manner by the then government we moved here lock, stock and barrel and with a lot of debts but now we have resources and the talent to work and make Andhra Prdesh number one state in the country,” Naidu declared.

The inaugural function was attended by assembly speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, council chairperson Chakrapani, federal minister Ashok Gajapati Raju and a number of state ministers and legislators.

India
