Amidst anti-liquor moves, a rally in Kerala for a liquor shop

Dozens of liquor consumers held a protest rally

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Over the past couple of years, liquor consumers in Kerala have had to run for cover following a clampdown by the former United Democratic Front government on liquor bars, and a series of protests by local people when the state-owned beverages corporation attempted to locate retail outlets in different places.

After being passive onlookers, liquor consumers have now come forward, questioning those who are opposing the setting up of a liquor retail outlet at Adityapuram near Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam district.

A recent Supreme Court of India directive that liquor outlets cannot be located on highways prompted the government-owned Kerala State Beverages Corporations to move its retail outlet at Kaduthuruthy to Adityapuram. However, local residents rose up in revolt, demanding that the outlet not be opened in their neighbourhood.

Exasperated by the protests against the outlet, dozens of liquor consumers held a protest rally on Tuesday, demanding establishment of the retail outlet at Adityapuram. The protesters held placards stating their demand and shouted slogans as they marched along the road.

The liquor consumers have united under the banner of ‘Madya Seva Samiti’ (liquor consumers’ forum), and have pointed out that at a time when marijuana and spurious liquor sales are rampant in the state, it is plain necessity that the state government supply quality liquor to liquor consumers.

The protest march by liquor consumers was peaceful, local police officials said.

Towards the end of its term, the previous UDF government had adopted a policy aimed at total prohibition and had, as a first step, prevented sales of liquor in all hotels except at five star properties. A further blow came recently when the apex court of the country decreed that liquor sales cannot be carried out from establishments on state and national highways.

That, in effect, means even high-end hotels near highways will be barred from serving alcohol. The court directive has prompted the state government to relocate its liquor retail outlets to interior areas, which in turn has invited the wrath of local residents in each area.

School students, religious leaders and some social activists protested when the state beverages corporation attempted to relocate liquor retail outlets to Nandancode in the state capital recently.

Similar protests were witnessed in other parts of the state including one against an outlet at Kazhakoottam in the state capital, at Kayyathampoyil in Kozhikode, at Taliparamba in Kannur and at Valappad in Thrissur.

The protesters at Adityapuram are hoping their rally in support of a liquor retail outlet in their locality will turn the tide of protests in the state which have so far been against the proposed outlets.

As per the apex court’s ruling against liquor outlets being located on highways, as many as 306 state-run liquor outlets in Kerala may have to be relocated to interior locations.

