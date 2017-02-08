Mobile
Amid uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Governor stays put in Mumbai

Amid political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao continues to stay put in Mumbai

 

Mumbai: Amid political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds charge for the southern state, continued to stay put in Mumbai with no indication of when he will travel to Chennai.

"So far, we have no information on whether the Governor has any travel plans today for Chennai or Delhi," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

Tuesday, Raj Bhavan sources had said Rao may leave for Chennai in a day or two.

Political crisis looms large over Tamil Nadu after O Panneerselvam last night dropped a bombshell, saying that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to make way for AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, who waits to be sworn in for the top job.

The Man Friday of late J Jayalalithaa chose to break his silence on the happenings in the party ever since the death of his mentor on December 5, saying he was being "insulted" by senior ministers and leaders who sought to "undermine" him after electing him the Chief Minister.

 


 

