Amid businesman’s scandal, BJP targets former India PM Singh

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amid businesman’s scandal, BJP targets former India PM Singh

India’s former prime minister gave support for loans, ruling party says

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lashed out at former Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh over leaked emails revealing that he helped absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya secure funds for his already sinking Kingfisher Airlines.

“Letter shows that Manmohan Singh gave support for loans and it was because of this Vijay Mallya was pleased with him. A bail-out package was given to Kingfisher Airlines on Manmohan Singh’s insistence. Not only that, only on the former Prime Minister’s insistence, the Income Tax department went soft on Mallya and his accounts were also unfrozen,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told media on Monday.

Patra said he has certain emails, letters and correspondence that will expose “the hands in Congress” that helped Mallya secure loans.

“Again and again, the kind indulgence of the then prime minister was sought by Vijay Mallya. The first loan to Mallya was granted in 2004, then in 2008. Despite his companies’ declared Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), restructuring of his loan was done in 2010,” Patra said.

In the series of emails accessed by media, Mallya thanked Singh for sparing the time to talk to him and also acknowledged that former principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) TKA Nair spoke to Civil Aviation and Petroleum Ministries to help the airliner.

“Thank you for sparing time to meet me on September 8, to explain the difficulties being faced by Kingfisher Airlines. I had also informed your good self that we had approached our consortium of banks, led by State Bank of India, to grant us additional financial support urgently. You had asked me to follow up with Mr T.K.A. Nair, which I did and I am deeply appreciative of the fact that Mr Nair immediately spoke to the concerned people in the ministries involved,” Mallya’s letter to Singh on October 4, 2011 read.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “If Mallya wrote such a letter to his staff, it must be probed with extreme seriousness. Mallya got everything he wanted from the Congress. He is really a Congressman.”

On T.K.A. Nair’s role, Swamy said, “This is what Nair was doing all the time. He has been part of several other such unscrupulous activities. I think the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should interrogate Nair thoroughly to find out what his role was.”

Reacting to the development, Nair said, “I don’t remember anything. This thing may or may not have happened. I have not seen anything and can’t comment on it.”

Declared as a wilful defaulter by banks, Mallya left India in March last year for the United Kingdom (UK).

Banks have so far failed to recover nearly Rs90 bilion in loans issued to Kingfisher Airlines.

Patra cited another letter the absconding liquor baron allegedly wrote to Chidambaram in March 2013, seeking his intervention to get NOC from the SBI, which headed the consortium of banks which had given unrecovered loans to the airline, and its subsidiaries as his liquor company was in talks with Diageo for a deal.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
force india

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis