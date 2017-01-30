Amid businesman’s scandal, BJP targets former India PM Singh

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lashed out at former Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh over leaked emails revealing that he helped absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya secure funds for his already sinking Kingfisher Airlines.

“Letter shows that Manmohan Singh gave support for loans and it was because of this Vijay Mallya was pleased with him. A bail-out package was given to Kingfisher Airlines on Manmohan Singh’s insistence. Not only that, only on the former Prime Minister’s insistence, the Income Tax department went soft on Mallya and his accounts were also unfrozen,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told media on Monday.

Patra said he has certain emails, letters and correspondence that will expose “the hands in Congress” that helped Mallya secure loans.

“Again and again, the kind indulgence of the then prime minister was sought by Vijay Mallya. The first loan to Mallya was granted in 2004, then in 2008. Despite his companies’ declared Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), restructuring of his loan was done in 2010,” Patra said.

In the series of emails accessed by media, Mallya thanked Singh for sparing the time to talk to him and also acknowledged that former principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) TKA Nair spoke to Civil Aviation and Petroleum Ministries to help the airliner.

“Thank you for sparing time to meet me on September 8, to explain the difficulties being faced by Kingfisher Airlines. I had also informed your good self that we had approached our consortium of banks, led by State Bank of India, to grant us additional financial support urgently. You had asked me to follow up with Mr T.K.A. Nair, which I did and I am deeply appreciative of the fact that Mr Nair immediately spoke to the concerned people in the ministries involved,” Mallya’s letter to Singh on October 4, 2011 read.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “If Mallya wrote such a letter to his staff, it must be probed with extreme seriousness. Mallya got everything he wanted from the Congress. He is really a Congressman.”

On T.K.A. Nair’s role, Swamy said, “This is what Nair was doing all the time. He has been part of several other such unscrupulous activities. I think the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should interrogate Nair thoroughly to find out what his role was.”

Reacting to the development, Nair said, “I don’t remember anything. This thing may or may not have happened. I have not seen anything and can’t comment on it.”

Declared as a wilful defaulter by banks, Mallya left India in March last year for the United Kingdom (UK).

Banks have so far failed to recover nearly Rs90 bilion in loans issued to Kingfisher Airlines.

Patra cited another letter the absconding liquor baron allegedly wrote to Chidambaram in March 2013, seeking his intervention to get NOC from the SBI, which headed the consortium of banks which had given unrecovered loans to the airline, and its subsidiaries as his liquor company was in talks with Diageo for a deal.