Amazon’s Gandhi flip-flops spark anger in India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amazon’s Gandhi flip-flops spark anger in India

Social media users call for ban of e-retail giant

Image Credit: Online
Gandhi flip-flops
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Flip-flops bearing the face of India’s independence icon Mahatma Gandhi for sale on Amazon triggered fresh outrage on Sunday, days after the e-retail giant was forced to stop selling Indian flag doormats.

On Wednesday, India demanded Amazon apologise for selling “insulting” doormats featuring India’s national flag, with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj warning of tough action against the company.

Amazon removed the offending products from its website, but the controversy had barely died down when Twitter users began posting screengrabs of pink Gandhi flip-flops on sale on Amazon USA.

“#Amazon should be banned in India. They have crossed the limit. This is ridiculous!” Mayank Parmar posted on Sunday.

“#Amazon must rollback its slippers with face of Mahatma Gandhi on it. Respect our leaders and avoid controversy,” wrote another user, Ashok Tanwar.

The flip-flops, which cost $16.99 (Dh62), are described on the website as “professionally printed” and a product that “will look great and make someone smile”.

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday, but the flip-flops appeared to have been taken down from their site.

Amazon has made steady inroads in India, with plans to invest $5 billion in the country since entering the cut-throat, rapidly growing e-commerce market in 2013.

On Saturday, the Indian foreign ministry said that the country’s “Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third-party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments,” said spokesman Vikas Swarup.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Akhilesh gets ‘bicycle’ symbol

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon