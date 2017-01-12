Mobile
Amazon removes Indian flag doormats from website

Move comes after visa threat by Swaraj

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: After India threatened not to grant visa to any official of Amazon if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat, the website on Thursday removed it from its Canadian platform.

An Amazon spokesman at its headquarters in Seattle contacted The Washington Post to say that the doormat was no longer for sale on its website.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed to Gulf News that e-commerce giant Amazon has withdrawn the doormats bearing the national flag.

“Our mission in Canada took up the matter with Amazon and they informed us today that they have removed the article from their marketing platform,” reliable sources in MEA said.

The withdrawal came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj threatened visa boycott against employees of Amazon on Wednesday.

She had said that Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Indian national flag, otherwise no Amazon official will get an Indian visa.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier,” Swaraj had tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj had expressed her anger at the sale of the doormat by Amazon.

“Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” she said.

Her response came after a person named Atul Bhobe tweeted to her, “Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell Indian doormats. Please take action.”

Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors — Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL. They also offered versions with the American and Canadian flags. No laws in Canada prohibit these sales.

“Unlike US or Canada where people have shoes, underwear etc made of national flags, we indians respect our flag. Please remove this flag before this information goes viral and people stop using Amazon in india. This is hurting our sentiments,” wrote a user named Soumitra Bhattacharya.

— with inputs from IANS

India
Canada
India
Canada
