Akhilesh ousts Mulayam, takes over SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly unanimously elected party's national president Akhilesh Yadav with his supporters during Samajwadi party national convention in Lucknow on Sunday.

Lucknow: In a coup of sorts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday named himself the new head of the Samajwadi Party (SP) even as his supporters stormed the party’s state headquarters.

In other key decisions taken at a meeting of Akhilesh supporters here, Shivpal Yadav was sacked as the state unit head while Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh — both Mulayam confidants — was expelled from the party.

Akhilesh, 43, locked in an ugly internecine fighting involving his family and the SP leadership, named Naresh Uttar as the state chief in place of Shivpal.

A furious Mulayam Singh hit back, declaring the pro-Akhilesh meeting illegal and expelling party vice-president Kironmoy Nanda and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal. Nanda refused to accept the decision.

The decisions by Akhilesh supporters — and Mulayam Singh’s retaliation — plunged the ruling SP into a fresh crisis.

At the meeting at the Janeshwar Mishra Park, senior leader and Akhilesh’s uncle Ram Gopal Yadav moved motions anointing the Chief Minister in place of Singh, who was retained as the “Marg Darshak”.

These were promptly endorsed by party leaders and thousands of activists with a roar of approval.

Singh then expelled Ram Gopal from the party for six years. He was ousted on Friday but taken back as part of a compromise later.

Singh also announced a convention of his own on January 5.

The Akhilesh camp refused to stick to the so-called compromise and went ahead with Sunday’s convention, firming up a split in the party.

After a show of strength on Saturday when more than 200 of the total 229 party legislators in the state attended a meeting called by him, Akhilesh on Sunday took complete control of the organisation.

Prompted by Ram Gopal, party veterans, close associates of the SP chief and ministers refused to be deterred by threats from Singh. All of them shared the stage with Akhilesh.

Prominent among them were Rajya Sabha MPs Reoti Raman Singh and Naresh Agarwal and ministers Rajendra Chowdhary, Balram Yadav, Abhishek Mishra, Nitin Agarwal and Ahmad Hasan.

The young brigade included Anand Bhadauria, Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ and Udayveer Singh — all MLCs [Member of legislative council] from the Akhilesh camp who had been ousted from the party in October.

Urban Development Minister and senior leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who brokered peace on Saturday between the father and son, did not attend the meeting.

In his brief address, the Chief Minister said after being anointed the new national party chief that he was doing all this to save the Samajwadi Party. He said he would continue to serve his father as a son. But Shivpal, he thundered, was working against the interests of the party.

“I am ready to sacrifice everything for Samajwadi Party,” Akhilesh said. And to another roar from the gathering, he thanked everyone who had stood by him in the ugly war within the state’s first family.

He vowed to take action against those “who act against the party”.

There are now two versions of the SP candidates — one issued by the Mulayam and the other by Akhilesh.

The Mulayam camp said on Sunday that the list issued by it was final. A day earlier Shivpal had said they would make a new list to take care of everyone’s concerns.

Meanwhile, supporters of Singh and Shivpal Yadav to the streets and staged sit-ins at several places to protest against the ouster of Singh.

Scores of Akhilesh supporters later barged into the Samajwadi Party headquarters. The police simply watched.

Ram Gopal and Akhilesh were both expelled for six years from the SP by Mulayam Singh on Friday. The decision was revoked a day later.