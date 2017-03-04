Mobile
Air India flies into record books with round the world flight by all-women crew

India's national carrier has operated a flight around the world with an all-women crew ahead of International Women's Day

Image Credit: PTI
Crew members of Air India flight AI 173, which was operated with all women staff on Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi route, after arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi on Friday.
 

New Delhi: In a quest to set a new world record, Air India has operated a flight around the world with an all-women crew ahead of International Women's Day.

The flight which departed from here on February 27 for San Francisco, returned at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Friday after flying across the globe.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LR, flew over the Pacific last week on its journey to San Francisco, while the return flight flew over the Atlantic, encircling the globe, Air India said Friday.

An Air India spokesperson said the airline has already applied for a Guinness World Record and Limca Book of Records for this feat.

Air India is the first Indian carrier to operate on the Pacific route which has reduced the flying time by up to three hours.

Apart from the cockpit and cabin crew, check-in and ground handling staff, and engineers who certified the aircraft were all women, Air India said.

It added that the Air Traffic Controllers who cleared the departure and arrival of the aircraft were also women.

As part of the celebrations on International Women's Day which is observed on March 8 every year, the flag carrier has also decided to operate similar flights on its domestic and other international routes.

 

