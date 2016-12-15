Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Air Force personnel can’t sport beard, rules India’s Supreme Court in sacking case of two airmen

The Court upheld sacking of two Air Force men for keeping long beard

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Indian Air Force (IAF) barring its personnel from sporting a beard did not infringe upon the fundamental rights of an individual.

The court upheld the sacking of two Air Force officials for keeping a long beard and said that the armed forces’ regulations were meant to ensure discipline and uniformity.

“The armed forces’ regulations do not interfere with religious rights of individuals. They have the sanctity of ensuring discipline,” the Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India TS Thakur said.

Mohammad Zubair and Ansari Aaftab Ahmad had challenged the IAF’s “confidential” order dated February 24, 2003, prohibiting Muslim personnel from sporting a beard.

In his petition, Zubair had contended that the order was in contravention of fundamental rights of the citizens and also a government letter issued through the Ministry of Home on July 18, 1990, which permitted uniformed Muslim/Sikh personnel to sport beard on religious grounds, provided prior permission was sought from the authorities.

Ansari was discharged from service by IAF in October 2008, while his petition to allow sporting a beard was still pending before the top court. The court had issued notices to the government and IAF in 2008.

In his petition, Ansari had cited examples of Sikh personnel and sought equality with them. Sikhs are allowed to sport long hair, turban and beard.

The petitioners had challenged the IAF order before Delhi High Court and later the apex Supreme Court, citing certain Muslim religious texts, in support of their plea to allow sporting a long beard.

Reacting to that, the central government told the Supreme Court that IAF was a secular force having due regard for all religions and it was imperative that its personnel were guided by a sense of brotherhood without any distinction of caste, creed, colour or religion.

Currently, the Defence Ministry’s policy of “hair, beard and wearing turbans” as notified in 2003 is in force.

“Only those Muslim personnel, who had kept beard along with moustache at the time of commissioning /enrolment before January 1, 2002, would be allowed to keep beard and moustache. Muslims who have grown beard after joining the service should shave off the beard. Under no circumstances, a Muslim who had beard at the time of joining service before 1 January 2002 shall be allowed to maintain beard without moustache. Moustache would be a part of the beard,” it says.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

It is raining cash across India

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party