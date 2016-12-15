Air Force personnel can’t sport beard, rules India’s Supreme Court in sacking case of two airmen

New Delhi: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Indian Air Force (IAF) barring its personnel from sporting a beard did not infringe upon the fundamental rights of an individual.

The court upheld the sacking of two Air Force officials for keeping a long beard and said that the armed forces’ regulations were meant to ensure discipline and uniformity.

“The armed forces’ regulations do not interfere with religious rights of individuals. They have the sanctity of ensuring discipline,” the Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India TS Thakur said.

Mohammad Zubair and Ansari Aaftab Ahmad had challenged the IAF’s “confidential” order dated February 24, 2003, prohibiting Muslim personnel from sporting a beard.

In his petition, Zubair had contended that the order was in contravention of fundamental rights of the citizens and also a government letter issued through the Ministry of Home on July 18, 1990, which permitted uniformed Muslim/Sikh personnel to sport beard on religious grounds, provided prior permission was sought from the authorities.

Ansari was discharged from service by IAF in October 2008, while his petition to allow sporting a beard was still pending before the top court. The court had issued notices to the government and IAF in 2008.

In his petition, Ansari had cited examples of Sikh personnel and sought equality with them. Sikhs are allowed to sport long hair, turban and beard.

The petitioners had challenged the IAF order before Delhi High Court and later the apex Supreme Court, citing certain Muslim religious texts, in support of their plea to allow sporting a long beard.

Reacting to that, the central government told the Supreme Court that IAF was a secular force having due regard for all religions and it was imperative that its personnel were guided by a sense of brotherhood without any distinction of caste, creed, colour or religion.

Currently, the Defence Ministry’s policy of “hair, beard and wearing turbans” as notified in 2003 is in force.

“Only those Muslim personnel, who had kept beard along with moustache at the time of commissioning /enrolment before January 1, 2002, would be allowed to keep beard and moustache. Muslims who have grown beard after joining the service should shave off the beard. Under no circumstances, a Muslim who had beard at the time of joining service before 1 January 2002 shall be allowed to maintain beard without moustache. Moustache would be a part of the beard,” it says.