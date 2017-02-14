Mobile
AIADMK names Palanisamy as new leader

Palanisamy will soon meet governor to ask for the right to take a trust vote

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: After she was found guilty by the apex court, V.K. Sasikala took care of important business for her party AIADMK. At a meeting presided by her, the party picked a new leader — state Minister for Highways and Minor Ports Edappadi Palanisamy.

Palaniswamy, whose loyalty to Sasikala was one of his chief qualifications for his promotion, is a five-time member of the Tamil Nadu legislature. He joined AIADMK as a student leader and has held many important portfolios in the party.

Sasikala also expelled O Panneerselvam from the party for refusing to quit as Chief Minister (CM). As the verdict was delivered, she was at a resort on the outskirts of Chennai, where about 120 legislators from AIADMK have been stationed for a week to prevent them from being poached by rival Panneerselvam.

Palanisamy will soon meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to ask for the right to take a trust vote. If he wins, he would become Tamil Nadu’s new CM. To win, 117 votes are needed. AIADMK has 134 members. Panneerselvam has 10 state lawmakers and 12 parliamentarians backing him.

Panneerselvam took over as CM after the death of Jayalalithaa in December. Last week, he refused party orders to step down to facilitate Sasikala’s promotion to the state’s top job.

He asserts that because he was chosen twice by Jayalalithaa to stand-in as CM when she was forced to take a breather on corruption charges, he was her intended replacement.

