Adverse court order triggers calls for Kerala minister MM Mani to quit

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government was pushed to the back-foot on Saturday with a court dismissing a petition by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and power minister, M.M. Mani seeking discharge from a three-decade-old murder case.

The additional district and sessions court in Thodupuzha rejected the petition filed by Mani seeking discharge from the case related to the murder of a Youth Congress leader, Anchery Baby in 1982.

Adding to the CPM’s embarrassment, the court allowed the prosecution to list CPI-M Idukki district secretary K.K. Jayachandran and Centre of Indian Trade Unions former district secretary A.K. Damodaran as accused in the case.

The case came to the limelight after Mani himself boasted in a public speech that the CPM had eliminated political rivals in the 1980s. Achery Baby was shot dead at Udumbanchola in Idukki district in 1982.

The court’s decision prompted Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kerala to call for Mani’s resignation. Congress leader and former minister, Thiruvanachoor Radhakrishnan demanded Mani’s resignation, pointing out that “this case is different from other cases because this is based on a confession by Mani himself”.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, V.M. Sudheeran said it was “inappropriate” for Mani to continue as a minister.

In Mani’s ill-advised speech in 2012, he had claimed that his party had eliminated political foes in diverse ways. “One, two, three, four. We prepared a list. The first three were killed first. One was shot dead, one was beaten to death and one was stabbed to death,” Mani had said in his speech.

Despite calls from Congress and BJP leaders for his resignation, Mani remained unfazed. “The verdict is not going to affect me in any way. We will go in appeal to higher courts,” he said.

Mani is a state secretariat member of the CPI-M, and was recently inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet as power minister after CPI-M strongman E.P. Jayarajan had to quit because of nepotism allegations.