Achuthanandan seeks filing of charge in murder of Kerala student

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and former Kerala chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan has sought murder charges to be filed against those responsible for the death of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering college student.

Pranoy was found hanging in the hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering at Pambady near Thrissur early last month. His family has alleged that harassment by the college authorities, including a false charge that he had copied in an examination, had driven him to take the extreme step.

Achuthanandan visited Pranoy’s home on Thursday in a move that has strong political implications for the CPM in Kerala. His visit comes in the backdrop of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision not to visit Pranoy’s home even after the deceased student’s mother said she was disappointed that the chief minister had not visited the bereaved family members.

A large crowd gathered around the house on Thursday when Achuthanandan called on the family members of Pranoy.

Achuthanandan said those accused over the death of Pranoy should be taken into custody and murder charges filed against them. “The arrests have not yet taken place”, Achuthanandan said, in a veiled criticism of the government.

Non-bailable charges have been filed against the chairman of the college and four other officials, but all five are absconding. Meanwhile, the college chief, Krishna Das has been granted anticipatory bail by a court.

Pranoy’s death triggered massive protests at the Nehru College and the agitation soon spread to more colleges across Kerala with students primarily protesting overly strict rules on campuses and fines imposed on them for various reasons.