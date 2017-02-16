Achuthanandan seeks filing of charge in murder of Kerala student

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Achuthanandan seeks filing of charge in murder of Kerala student

Jishnu Pranoy wax found hanging in the hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering in Thrissur last month

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and former Kerala chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan has sought murder charges to be filed against those responsible for the death of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering college student.

Pranoy was found hanging in the hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering at Pambady near Thrissur early last month. His family has alleged that harassment by the college authorities, including a false charge that he had copied in an examination, had driven him to take the extreme step.

Achuthanandan visited Pranoy’s home on Thursday in a move that has strong political implications for the CPM in Kerala. His visit comes in the backdrop of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision not to visit Pranoy’s home even after the deceased student’s mother said she was disappointed that the chief minister had not visited the bereaved family members.

A large crowd gathered around the house on Thursday when Achuthanandan called on the family members of Pranoy.

Achuthanandan said those accused over the death of Pranoy should be taken into custody and murder charges filed against them. “The arrests have not yet taken place”, Achuthanandan said, in a veiled criticism of the government.

Non-bailable charges have been filed against the chairman of the college and four other officials, but all five are absconding. Meanwhile, the college chief, Krishna Das has been granted anticipatory bail by a court.

Pranoy’s death triggered massive protests at the Nehru College and the agitation soon spread to more colleges across Kerala with students primarily protesting overly strict rules on campuses and fines imposed on them for various reasons.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Driver held in attack on Kerala actress

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa