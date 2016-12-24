Mobile
52 trains delayed, one cancelled due to fog

Bitter cold wave continues in Kashmir

Gulf News
 

New Delhi, Srinagar: Fifty-two trains were delayed and one was cancelled on Saturday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express was delayed by 14 hours, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar was running over 13 hours behind schedule, and the Sikkim Mahananda Express and Udyan Abha Toofan Express were over 12 hours late.

The official also said that at least five trains were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a bitter cold wave continued unabated in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday and will remain for at least the next 24 hours, the weather office announced.

Frost and fog in the valley have been causing hardships to locals who are praying for some respite from the unprecedented dry spell during the ongoing ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long period of harsh cold.

“Present cold wave conditions will continue in the state during the next 24 hours as weather is expected to remain dry and cloudy during this period,” a Met department official said.

The maximum temperature dropped to this season’s lowest in Srinagar on Friday at 8.1 while the minimum on Saturday was minus 4.4 degrees.

Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 4.6 and minus 2.0 as the lowest night temperature, the official said.

Leh town recorded a minus 1.5 while Kargil had minus 4.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

“Jammu city recorded 8.1, Katra 9.3, Batote 0.5, Bannihal 6.1 and Bhaderwah 2.1 as the minimum temperatures,” the official added.

India
Congress leaders urged not to air dirty laundry

