500 WiFi hotspots in Mumbai, and 1200 by May 1

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

500 WiFi hotspots in Mumbai, and 1200 by May 1

Fadnavis takes to Twitter to announce his government’s plans to take forward the Centre’s ambitious Digital India programme

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Mumbai led a massive digital push this week with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launching 500 WiFi hotspots across the city even as the rest of India faced challenges due to infrastructural bottlenecks.

Fadnavis took to Twitter to announce his government’s plans to take forward the Centre’s ambitious Digital India programme on Monday. Whilst the city has already gone live at 500 WiFi spots at various locations in Mumbai, he also promised that 1200 WiFi spots will be active by May 1, which falls on Maharashtra Day.

He said this was India’s largest public WiFi service and one of the largest globally, too. He tweeted, “Find your nearest hotspot at https://t.co/89CSobykNI Feel free to share feedback/issues at #twitter handle @As_Mum_WiFi.” The service is called Aaple Sarkar (your government) Mumbai WiFi.

During the trial period from January 2-8, about 23,000 users across the city signed up and downloaded more than 2TB of data, he said. “It is an important step by our government in the continual commitment of Aaple Sarkar for digital empowerment of Maharashtra.”

Some of Mumbai’s hotspots include bus depots in the western suburbs, railway stations, colleges, road junctions, Gateway of India, Fashion Street and Khaugalli, Metro junction, Regal Cinema, Marine Drive, Juhu Koliwada, Khar-Danda, Bombay Hospital, Mantralaya (state headquarters), Mohammad Ali Road, Vidhan Bhavan and many more.

Though there are complaints that the internet at these hotspots are slow, it cannot be dismissed that such a major push comes just ahead of Mumbai’s mega municipal polls to be held on February 21. All political parties are clambering to get a big share of the 227 seats to India’s richest civic body.

Meanwhile, a joint report by Assocham-Deloitte has stated that “the biggest challenge faced by Digital Indian programme is the slow delayed infrastructure development. Spectrum availability in Indian metros is about a tenth of the same in cities in developed cities. This has put a major roadblock in providing high speed data services,” it said.

The joint study observed that for the Digital India to have a large scale impact on citizens across the nation, the digital divide needs to be addressed through last mile connectivity in remote rural areas, as currently 55,000 villages remain deprived of mobile connectivity.

The report estimated that India needs over 8 million hotspots against the availability of about 31,000 hotspots at present to reach the global level of one WiFi hotspot penetration for every 150 people.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences