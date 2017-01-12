500 WiFi hotspots in Mumbai, and 1200 by May 1

Mumbai: Mumbai led a massive digital push this week with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launching 500 WiFi hotspots across the city even as the rest of India faced challenges due to infrastructural bottlenecks.

Fadnavis took to Twitter to announce his government’s plans to take forward the Centre’s ambitious Digital India programme on Monday. Whilst the city has already gone live at 500 WiFi spots at various locations in Mumbai, he also promised that 1200 WiFi spots will be active by May 1, which falls on Maharashtra Day.

He said this was India’s largest public WiFi service and one of the largest globally, too. He tweeted, “Find your nearest hotspot at https://t.co/89CSobykNI Feel free to share feedback/issues at #twitter handle @As_Mum_WiFi.” The service is called Aaple Sarkar (your government) Mumbai WiFi.

During the trial period from January 2-8, about 23,000 users across the city signed up and downloaded more than 2TB of data, he said. “It is an important step by our government in the continual commitment of Aaple Sarkar for digital empowerment of Maharashtra.”

Some of Mumbai’s hotspots include bus depots in the western suburbs, railway stations, colleges, road junctions, Gateway of India, Fashion Street and Khaugalli, Metro junction, Regal Cinema, Marine Drive, Juhu Koliwada, Khar-Danda, Bombay Hospital, Mantralaya (state headquarters), Mohammad Ali Road, Vidhan Bhavan and many more.

Though there are complaints that the internet at these hotspots are slow, it cannot be dismissed that such a major push comes just ahead of Mumbai’s mega municipal polls to be held on February 21. All political parties are clambering to get a big share of the 227 seats to India’s richest civic body.

Meanwhile, a joint report by Assocham-Deloitte has stated that “the biggest challenge faced by Digital Indian programme is the slow delayed infrastructure development. Spectrum availability in Indian metros is about a tenth of the same in cities in developed cities. This has put a major roadblock in providing high speed data services,” it said.

The joint study observed that for the Digital India to have a large scale impact on citizens across the nation, the digital divide needs to be addressed through last mile connectivity in remote rural areas, as currently 55,000 villages remain deprived of mobile connectivity.

The report estimated that India needs over 8 million hotspots against the availability of about 31,000 hotspots at present to reach the global level of one WiFi hotspot penetration for every 150 people.