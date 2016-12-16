Mobile
3-year prison terms for Biju, Saritha in Kerala solar case

Will also have to pay a fine of Rs10,000 each

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Biju Radhakrishnan and Saritha S. Nair, two of the accused in Kerala’s infamous solar power case, were on Friday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and Rs10,000 fine each by the Perumbavur judicial magistrate court.

The case pertains to a firm that the duo ran, Team Solar, which promised investors impressive returns for investing in solar and wind power projects.

Three others accused in the case, film star Shalu Menon, her mother Kala Devi and a staff member of Team Solar company, Manilal, were acquitted by the court.

The case was also politically significant, with former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s name being associated with it, some of his office staff being suspended from their jobs, and the case being highlighted by the Left Democratic Front during the 2016 assembly election campaign. The UDF received a drubbing at the polls.

Radhakishnan and Saritha were the first and second accused in the case, in which the complainant, Kuttapalil Sajad from Perumbavur, alleged that he was duped of Rs4 million by the Team Solar company run by the duo.

Sajad said he had been shown introduction letters to the company by the then chief minister Oommen Chandy, and some other senior leaders, prompting him to trust the promoters of the company. He said that in the letter shown to him, the then chief minister had requested him to be part of the Emerging Kerala event hosted by the state government.

Sajad submitted that he had handed over Rs4 million in many instalments to Team Solar, and that Radhakrishnan and Saritha had introduced themselves as Dr R.B. Nair and Lakshmi S. Nair.

