15-year-old tenant turns out to be woman’s missing son

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

15-year-old tenant turns out to be woman’s missing son

Mother had registered a missing case with the local police station

Image Credit: Lata Rani/Gulf News
Shabana Perveen shares a meal with her son, Raju, at their home in Begusarai.
Gulf News
 

Patna: In an incident that appears like a script from a Bollywood movie, a 15-year-old tenant turned out to be the missing son of his widowed landlady in Bihar. The reunion comes some eight years after the woman’s only son went missing from a social function organised in their village.

Shabana Perveen, a resident of Barauni-Phulwaria village in Begusarai district, had gone for an event in the village in 2009 when her son, whom she fondly called Raju, suddenly went missing. She searched for her child extensively but failed to trace him. Eventually, she registered a missing person’s case with the local police station on June 26 the same year.

Then, earlier this week, a boy looking for his parents went to Begusarai district and signed up as the helper of an auto-driver, Mohamamd Arman, who rented out a room in the widow’s home. Raju began to live with the driver.

It was during his stay that Shabana found boy’s face familiar and asked about his parents. The boy told the woman that he had begun to live in that area only to look for parents, saying his mother was a slim lady who wore glasses.

“I hurriedly identified him as my own son by a tiny black mole on his lip but he refused to identify me, saying his mother was a slim lady who wore spectacles. Immediately, I took him in my room and showed him the albums after which the boy also identified me,” Shabana told media today.

Shabana had a tough time convincing the boy that she had put on weight in recent months and discarded her eye glass. But then once she showed him photographs of his childhood friends, he became sure of her identity.

The boy told media how he had been constantly searching for his parents since he went missing. He said he had a faint memory of a big railway station near his village and hence he went on living near railway stations while working in hotels and small roadside eateries to try and find them.

“I would leave the area whenever it appeared it was not familiar to me, and the very effort took me to Varanasi, Allahabad, Bhatnai and Deoria station. Eventually, I reached Begusarai, where I luckily got my mother,” Raju said.

He said: “The area looked familiar to me right since the time I reached. I moved out from my home early in the morning and return[ed] only during late evening searching for my parents.”

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Last baby boom

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system