15-year-old tenant turns out to be woman’s missing son

Shabana Perveen shares a meal with her son, Raju, at their home in Begusarai.

Patna: In an incident that appears like a script from a Bollywood movie, a 15-year-old tenant turned out to be the missing son of his widowed landlady in Bihar. The reunion comes some eight years after the woman’s only son went missing from a social function organised in their village.

Shabana Perveen, a resident of Barauni-Phulwaria village in Begusarai district, had gone for an event in the village in 2009 when her son, whom she fondly called Raju, suddenly went missing. She searched for her child extensively but failed to trace him. Eventually, she registered a missing person’s case with the local police station on June 26 the same year.

Then, earlier this week, a boy looking for his parents went to Begusarai district and signed up as the helper of an auto-driver, Mohamamd Arman, who rented out a room in the widow’s home. Raju began to live with the driver.

It was during his stay that Shabana found boy’s face familiar and asked about his parents. The boy told the woman that he had begun to live in that area only to look for parents, saying his mother was a slim lady who wore glasses.

“I hurriedly identified him as my own son by a tiny black mole on his lip but he refused to identify me, saying his mother was a slim lady who wore spectacles. Immediately, I took him in my room and showed him the albums after which the boy also identified me,” Shabana told media today.

Shabana had a tough time convincing the boy that she had put on weight in recent months and discarded her eye glass. But then once she showed him photographs of his childhood friends, he became sure of her identity.

The boy told media how he had been constantly searching for his parents since he went missing. He said he had a faint memory of a big railway station near his village and hence he went on living near railway stations while working in hotels and small roadside eateries to try and find them.

“I would leave the area whenever it appeared it was not familiar to me, and the very effort took me to Varanasi, Allahabad, Bhatnai and Deoria station. Eventually, I reached Begusarai, where I luckily got my mother,” Raju said.

He said: “The area looked familiar to me right since the time I reached. I moved out from my home early in the morning and return[ed] only during late evening searching for my parents.”