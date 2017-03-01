Gunman called ‘Meet to Kill’ admits murdering Cambodian critic

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gunman called ‘Meet to Kill’ admits murdering Cambodian critic

Doubt was immediately cast over his apparent motive by Kem Ley’s supporters in a country with a long and dark history of political assassinations

Gulf News
 

Phnom Penh: An unemployed former Cambodian soldier who calls himself “Meet to Kill” admitted to the brazen murder of a renowned government critic on Wednesday, saying the hit was in revenge for an unpaid debt.

Doubt was immediately cast over his apparent motive by Kem Ley’s supporters in a country with a long and dark history of political assassinations.

Oeuth Ang, a former soldier who had little steady work, shot Kem Ley in the head while his victim was having a morning coffee at a Phnom Penh gas station in July.

He told the court that he gave $3,000 (Dh11,018) to the outspoken activist for a property deal that went bad — more than double Cambodia’s average annual wage.

Pleading guilty at a four-hour trial in the capital, the 44-year-old said he acted alone after following Kem Ley for days to find the right moment to strike.

“I shot twice,” he told the court. “The first bullet struck his head but I was afraid he would not die, so I fired another shot at him.”

But the accused now said he “felt regret” for the killing.

Throughout, Oeuth Ang insisted the court address him by his nickname Chuob Samlab, which in Khmer means “meet to kill” — a moniker given to him during his years as a soldier.

He faces life in prison.

Tens of thousands turned out for Kem Ley’s funeral in scenes that rattled the government of ruling strongman Hun Sen.

The prime minister’s more than three-decade rule has seen multiple critics murdered in rarely solved cases, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Kem Ley was an eloquent and charismatic critic of Cambodia’s politicians in both the ruling government and its opposition.

He set up a new grass-roots political movement, although it has now abandoned plans to field candidates in upcoming local elections this year.

In the days before his death, he gave interviews on a report alleging Hun Sen’s family to have amassed huge wealth.

The killer’s motive has been questioned by Kem Ley’s wife, who has since fled to Thailand fearing for her safety, as well as friends of both the victim and his killer.

Am Sam Ath, from local rights group Licadho, questioned why the court had not made more effort to explore where the apparently poor killer got hold of so much money to lend the victim.

“I believe that Chuob Samlab alone could not kill Kem Ley,” he told AFP.

Oeuth Ang said the cash he gave to Kem Ley came from the sale of a plot of land he owned. He added he spent an additional $1,400 on the gun used to kill Kem Ley.

Cambodian media reports have suggested the accused lived precariously since leaving the army, see-sawing between gambling and moving into Buddhist temples when he ran out of cash.

While the court accepted Oeuth Ang’s guilty plea, none of the other nine witnesses — including police — were called to testify about his finances.

More from Asia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

Also In Asia

Taking the pulse of the nation
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays