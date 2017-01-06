Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Floods spark chaos in Thai south

Nine provinces along Thailand’s southern tail have been hit by unseasonal rains for nearly a week

Image Credit: Reuters
People walk in a flooded street at Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, southern Thailand, yesterday. At least eight people had been killed in the floods, officials said.
Gulf News
 

BANGKOK: Thai authorities on Friday warned of flash floods across the south as torrential rains lashed the region leaving at least eight people dead, delaying flights and disrupting holidays during peak tourist season.

Nine provinces along Thailand’s southern tail have been hit by unseasonal rains for nearly a week, with the resort islands of Samui and Phangan deluged, leaving thousands of tourists stranded or delayed.

Eight people have been killed and at least 120,000 households have been affected by the flooding across the south, the Interior Ministry said, where waters have turned roads into rivers and upended rail tracks.

Authorities fear worse may be to come.

The Thai Meteorological Department warned residents and visitors to the south of possible “heavy rain and flash floods” with downpours expected to continue for two more days.

Photos circulating on social media showed cars and motorcyclists plying through muddy, waist-high waters.

A smattering of foreign tourists on Samui took advantage of the flooded streets, drawing bemused looks from locals as they bobbed along in inflatable tubes sipping beers.

Tuula Fitzpatrick, the owner of Moby Dick guesthouse near Samui’s main party strip, said the flooding was the worst to hit the island in over a decade.

“I’ve been living here for 12 years and I’ve never seen it so bad ... It was scary. Some of my staff couldn’t come to work,” she told AFP.

The island, a stalwart of Thailand’s cash-cow tourism industry, is a magnet for foreign visitors drawn by the promise of winter sun.

But under menacing skies tourists stayed inside hotels, while others checked out early or cancelled bookings, according to a Thai tourism official on the island.

The worst flooding struck Nakhon Si Thammarat province on the mainland, where waters reached the rooftops in some parts, closed the regional airport, cut the trainline and made roads impassable.

“The flood waters have hit the tracks and in some places the track was washed away,” said Thanongsak Kongprasert, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand.

Junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha briefly visited the southernmost province of Narathiwat to distribute flood relief.

Across the border in northern Malaysia more than 15,000 people remained stranded in relief centres after days of tropical downpours as thousands more headed home to survey the damage wreaked by the floods.

“The weatherman has predicted no more heavy rain. More relief centres are being closed but we remain on alert,” Amir Sarifudin, Terengganu state civil department force deputy director, told AFP.

But frustration mounted among those stuck in relief centres as evacuees complained of their inability to work and provide for their families.

“I usually earn about 50 ringgit ($11, Dh40) daily. Now I only have 15 ringgit in my pocket for my family of four,” said Mohamad Zain Sapein, a labourer from northern Kelantan state.

The rains are unusually heavy for this time of year, with the region normally experiencing a cooler, dry period from early November through January — the three-month long peak tourist season.

More from Asia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

Also In Asia

PPP voices concern over missing activists
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car