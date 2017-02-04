Mobile
Death toll from Indonesia boat tragedy rises to 10

Vessel capsized and sank after it was hit by huge waves, official says

Gulf News
 

Jakarta: Rescuers have recovered 10 bodies after a boat capsized in waters off South Sulawesi province in eastern Indonesia, a senior disaster official said on Saturday.

The boat sank after it left a seaport in Takalar town heading to Pulau Tanakeke of Takalar district, said Sharuddin, head of operational unit at disaster management agency in the district.

“The boat capsized after it was hit by huge waves,” he told Xinhua by phone from Takalar district. The official said the number of people on board was not clear and it could be between 32 to 35.

A total of 21 people have been evacuated so far.

Rescuers from navy, search and rescue office, and disaster management agency were searching for the missing people.

