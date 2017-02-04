Thousands stranded in 50km-long traffic jam in China

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thousands stranded in 50km-long traffic jam in China

The country has seen rising traffic on roads since February 1 as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday drew to an end

Gulf News
 

Beijing: Thousands of Chinese motorists have been left stranded in a massive traffic jam as millions started to return from a week-long national holiday, media reports said.

Footage taken of the Beijing-Hong Kong expressway on shows traffic backing up in the capital for some 50km, Daily Mail online reported.

Across the country, people were left stuck in their vehicles as people returned home before the first working day of the New Year.

The country has seen rising traffic on the road since February 1 as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday drew to an end, reported the People’s Daily Online.

China is going through a 40-day-long Lunar New Year travel rush, which kicked off on January 13 as people headed home to spend the holidays with their families.

The travel rush, also known as ‘chun yun’ in Chinese, is often referred to around the globe as the world’s largest mass migration.

More from China

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In China

China ships sail near disputed isles

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Kuwait’s new opera house catches fire

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body