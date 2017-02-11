Hong Kong subway arson attack injures 18

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hong Kong subway arson attack injures 18

Video footage showed a train carriage on fire and one man lying on the floor with his clothes ablaze

  • People cover their faces to protect themselves from smoke after the fire broke out.Image Credit: AFP
  • A passenger receives medical treatment from firefighters in Tsim Sha Tsui subway station.Image Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: Hong Kong police on Saturday said 18 people were injured in an arson attack on a subway train during rush hour the previous night, with one man arrested for the crime.

Three people were in critical condition after the incident occurred at 7.15pm, while police said they had seized suspected liquid fire accelerants from the scene.

Police have ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack and said the man acted alone, with investigators looking into his mental condition.

Video footage showed chaos on the platform of the packed Tsim Sha Tsui station, with a train carriage on fire and one man lying on the floor with his clothes ablaze as bystanders tried to help him.

Images broadcast on Cable Television news also showed multiple people with burn injuries, as emergency personnel carried out rescue operations.

“I heard loud cries, and the smell of the fumes didn’t smell like a normal fire — it had a chemical smell,” an eyewitness identified as Mr Chow told reporters at the scene.

“Once I inhaled it, it burned the throat,” Chow said, adding that people were rushing out the station.

Police said Friday they arrested a 60-year-old man surnamed Cheung for arson.

“The mental condition of the arrested person is one of (the) directions of (the) police’s investigation,” a government statement said Saturday.

A police source told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that the suspect was not on good terms with his family and had previously been arrested for minor crimes such as gambling.

The SCMP had earlier reported that the man tried to light a Molotov cocktail and said “burn you to death” before he took out the bottle.

Local media said the suspect was also in critical condition, but police would not confirm the reports.

The Tsim Sha Tsui station, which services a popular shopping and nightlife district, was evacuated following the incident with trains skipping the station on Friday night. It was re-opened Saturday morning.

The incident is a rare occurrence in Asia’s finance hub, where the transport network is known for its safety and efficiency.

In 2004, 14 people were injured on the subway when a man started a fire in the city’s Admiralty station during the morning rush hour.

More from China

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

Also In China

‘Unfair’ Hong Kong polls sparks democracy calls

Framed Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year