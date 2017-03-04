China to increase defence spending by 7%

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

China to increase defence spending by 7%

China’s announcement to increase defence spending comes after US President Donald Trump vowed a 10 per cent increase in America’s military spending

Gulf News
 

Beijing: China said on Saturday that it will increase its defence spending by “around seven per cent” this year, as it vowed to guard against “outside meddling” in its territorial disputes.

The increase in defence spending was announced by Fu Ying, the spokesperson of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), ahead of its annual meeting.

China will raise its defence budget by around 7 per cent this year, Fu said.

She said China’s defence spending will remain around 1.3 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“We call for a peaceful settlement through dialogue and consultation (of the disputes). At the same time we need the ability to safeguard our sovereignty and interests and rights,” Fu said.

“In particular, we need to guard against outside meddling in the disputes,” she said.

Fu, however, did not elaborate on what “meddling” she was referring to and also did not mention the disputes in question.

China’s claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea have caused a lot of concern in the region.

Last year, China increased its defence spending by 7.6 per cent, allocating about 954 billion yuan (around US$143.7 billion; Dh508 billion), the lowest increase in six years.

China’s announcement to increase defence spending comes after US President Donald Trump vowed a 10 per cent increase in America’s military spending.

The 10 per cent proposed increase for the US defence budget of about US$600 billion was expected to add another US$54 billion to it.

Much of China’s defence budget was expected to go for the development of the navy.

The increase in China’s military expenditure, especially for the navy, is aimed at safeguarding the country’s fast expanding overseas interests and is in response to the unstable security situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese military experts were quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times last week.

Chu Yin, associate professor at the University of International Relations, said, China’s rapid military development is a recurrent trend with the country’s rising economic power, and is entirely legitimate and reasonable.

“It doesn’t need Trump as an excuse,” he told the daily.

More from China

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In China

Beijing says US doesn’t understand China

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal