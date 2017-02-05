China punishes 11 for dereliction of duty after deadly bus fire

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

China punishes 11 for dereliction of duty after deadly bus fire

The man blamed for starting the bus fire, Ma Yongping, was executed in December

Gulf News
 

Beijing: The government of the northern Chinese region of Ningxia has punished 11 officials for dereliction of duty after a deadly bus fire last year killed 18 people in the regional capital, Yinchuan.

The man blamed for starting the fire, Ma Yongping, was executed in December. He set alight two plastic bags filled with gasoline on the bus after getting involved in a personal work dispute, according to an official account of his crimes.

In a statement late on Saturday carried by the ruling Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Ningxia government said the fire exposed a lack of concern and lack of sense of responsibility by certain officials.

Warnings that Ma could carry out an extreme act were ignored, and steps were not taken to prevent him starting the fire, it said.

Two of the 11 officials punished for dereliction have already been handed over to authorities for prosecution, including a senior Yinchuan police officer, while others have been given administrative punishments, the government said.

Bus fires are not uncommon in China, where regulators have blamed some recent blazes on flawed design. In 2013, a bus fire blamed on a suicidal man killed 47 in the coastal city of Xiamen.

More from China

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In China

China ships sail near disputed isles

Framed Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE