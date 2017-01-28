Canadian wingsuit jumper dies in China — report

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Canadian wingsuit jumper dies in China — report

Graham Dickinson was reported missing Wednesday after he failed to return from a jump

Gulf News
 

BEIJING: A Canadian man has died after attempting a wingsuit jump in China, state media reported, the latest fatality in the extreme sport that involves leaping from a plane or mountain while wearing a bodysuit with wings.

The body of 28-year-old Graham Dickinson, a wingsuit specialist, was found Thursday on a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in the central province of Hunan, Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

The region is renowned for its impressive sandstone pillars and attracts many wingsuit enthusiasts. Hungarian wingsuit jumper Victor Kovats died in the same national park in 2013.

Dickinson, who finished third in the 2016 World Wingsuit League China Grand Prix at Tianmen Mountain, had been given permission to train in the area earlier this month.

He was reported missing Wednesday after he failed to return from a jump, the World Wingsuit League (WWL) said on its Facebook page.

Dickinson recorded a total of 2,250 base jumps in his life, the WWL said.

The average wingsuit flight lasts barely a minute and within eight seconds, the jumper reaches speeds of 200km/h.

Dozens of jumpers reportedly died last year.

More from China

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In China

Rooster energy: ‘Phoenix claws’ graze the menu

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads