Candidate vying to lead Indonesian capital denies pandering to Islamists

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Candidate vying to lead Indonesian capital denies pandering to Islamists

Campaigning for the poll has been overshadowed by religious tensions

Image Credit: REUTERS
Mayoral candidate Anies Baswedan (right) talks to supporters during campaigning in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Gulf News
 

Jakarta: A former education minister in Muslim-majority Indonesia facing a run-off vote against a Christian to be Jakarta governor, on Tuesday denied pandering to Islamists to win support and said he could unite the capital after a divisive election.

Anies Baswedan is set to take on Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Jakarta’s first Christian and ethnic Chinese governor, in a second-round vote on April 19. Purnama got the most votes in a first round, on February 15, but not by enough to avoid a run-off, unofficial counts show.

Campaigning for the poll has been overshadowed by religious tensions, with protests led by hardline group Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) against Purnama, and calls for voters to choose a Muslim.

Photographs of Baswedan meeting FPI leader Habib Rizieq were widely published in media, leading his critics to accuse him of tarnishing his reputation as a moderate Muslim.

“I think there’s a framing that is not fair here,” Baswedan said in an interview at his Jakarta home.

“If I met the Catholic community, am I then considered no longer a Muslim? If I met the Buddhist community, am I then considered no longer a Muslim?”

He said the media was giving a distorted impression of his campaign, which included meetings with a range of religious groups.

“Often times, they only see one meeting, even though I’ve gone for dozens of other meetings,” Baswedan said, sitting with a portrait of Sukarno, Indonesia’s founding father, hanging on a wall near him.

“I interact with all residents of Jakarta.” Baswedan, a respected academic who won a Fulbright scholarship to study in the United States, was picked by President Joko Widodo to be education minister, but was dropped from the cabinet in a reshuffle last year.

Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population but is officially secular and home to minority Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and other communities.

 

‘Unite not divide’

The post of Jakarta governor has been a stepping stone to higher office. Widodo was previously governor and Purnama was his deputy.

The city vote is being widely seen as a proxy battle for the next presidential election, in 2019.

Purnama has the support of Widodo’s ruling party while Baswedan has the backing of an influential former general, Prabowo Subianto, and his Gerindra Party. Subianto narrowly lost the last presidential election, in 2014, to Widodo.

Overshadowing the campaign has been Purnama’s trial for blasphemy for allegedly insulting the Quran.

He denies the accusation that was filed after he said voters were deceived by his opponents who used a verse in the Quran to imply that Muslims should not vote for a leader of a different religion.

The trial, which began in December, seemed to dent his support initially, but it later rebounded, helped by middle-class approval of his efforts to improve the bureaucracy and tackle traffic jams and flooding.

Purnama secured about 43 per cent of the vote in the first round, ahead of Baswedan with about 40 per cent. A third candidate, Agus Yudhoyono, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was last with less than 20 per cent.

Analysts say some Muslim voters may now shift their support from Yudhoyono to Baswedan, who performed well in televised debates.

When asked if Jakarta’s governor had to be Muslim, Baswedan said every citizen had the right to run, but added: “Jakarta needs an effective leader who can execute all the plans, and secondly, who can unite, not divide.” Baswedan said his policies would be centred on increasing access to education, creating jobs and making housing more affordable. One of his main campaign promises is “zero down payment” for home buyers.

“We will continue to focus on topics that are urgent for the residents of Jakarta,” Baswedan said.

More from Asia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Drama as suspects surrender in Kerala court
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen