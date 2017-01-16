26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders

Nine were handed prison sentences ranging from seven to 17 years

Gulf News
 

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court Monday sentenced 26 people to death after hearing how a politician from the ruling Awami League hired members of the country’s elite security unit to assassinate political rivals.

At the end of a trial that gripped the nation, a judge found all 35 defendants in the case guilty of involvement in the abduction and murder of seven people in the central city of Narayanganj in April 2014.

Convictions of security force members are rare in Bangladesh. Rights activists say they frequently carry out unlawful killings and are effectively able to operate in a climate of impunity.

Judge Syed Enayet Hossain ordered 26 of the defendants to hang after the year-long trial in Narayanganj, while the other nine were handed prison sentences ranging from seven to 17 years.

“Of the 26 who have been sentenced to hang, 16 were the members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB),” prosecutor S.M. Wazed Ali told AFP.

Twenty-three of those convicted were present in the crowded court when the verdict was announced but the other 12 are still at large.

The bodies of the victims were found floating in a river, three days after witnesses reported seeing a group of people being bundled into the back of an unmarked van outside the city’s international cricket stadium.

Among those sentenced to death was Tarek Sayeed, a commander in the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) who is the son-in-law of a minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet.

Prosecutors described during the trial how Nur Hossain, a local councillor in Narayanganj and at the time a member of Hasina’s Awami League, hired RAB officers to kill his arch-rival Nazrul Islam and four of his aides.

A lawyer who filmed the abductions outside the stadium on his mobile phone was then himself kidnapped, along with his driver.

All seven of the victims were killed and had their bellies cut before their bodies were dumped in the Shitalakshya river outside the city.

Hossain, who was among those sentenced to death on Monday, fled to neighbouring India after the killings but was later arrested in Kolkata and extradited.

“We’re satisfied. We finally got justice,” Shakhawat Hossain Khan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told reporters outside the courtroom which was guarded by hundreds of police on Monday morning.

He said the prosecution faced difficulties in bringing the RAB officers to trial and pointed out that they had only been detained after the Bangladeshi high court intervened and ordered their arrest.

Opposition parties say hundreds of their activists have been abducted during Hasina’s eight years in power and never seen again, although the government denies any involvement by the security forces.

Local rights groups say at least 326 people have disappeared since January 2009, many of whom were members or supporters of opposition parties.

“Today’s verdict will to some extent change public perception that influential people and members of the security forces are above law,” said Nur Khan Liton, acting head of the group Ain o Salish Kendra.

“But hundreds of people still remain traceless and in many cases allegedly abducted by the security forces. The government should also investigate every one of these abductions,” he said.

— AFP

More from Bangladesh

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaBangladesh

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bangladesh

26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions, murders

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon