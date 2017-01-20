Three die as car 'deliberately' hits pedestrians in Australia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three die as car 'deliberately' hits pedestrians in Australia

Police ruled out terrorism but said it was a deliberate act in the heart of Melbourne

Image Credit: AP
Police and rescue vehicles are parked after a car struck pedestrians in the central business district of Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Gulf News
 

MELBOURNE: Three people died and 20 more were hurt Friday when a car ploughed into pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne, but police said it was not a terror attack.

Witnesses described "bodies flying through the air" and people running out of the path of the speeding car in the central shopping area.

Victoria Police's Acting Commander Stuart Bateson ruled out terrorism but said it was a deliberate act in the heart of Melbourne.

"I can confirm that we believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro region," Bateson told reporters.

"We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage.

"I can also confirm that this is not a CT (counter-terrorism)-related incident," he added.

Bateson said the man was driving in circles at a busy intersection outside the city's main train station in the afternoon.

"We believe this male did some doughnuts at Flinders Street and Swanston Street, turned left into the Bourke Street mall and deliberately drove into the crowd, continued along the footpath colliding with further pedestrians," he added.

YouTube footage showed a maroon saloon car circling the intersection with a driver wearing a light-coloured top half-hanging out of the window.

He gestures to onlooking pedestrians before heading off down a street.

Paramedics said 20 people were being treated and several had serious injuries.

The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne said it was treating one critically injured patient and three seriously hurt.

One witness, Kylie Clark, told Melbourne's Herald Sun she saw "bodies flying through the air".

"It seemed to me they (the vehicle that hit people) were being chased by an unmarked police car."

Another witness told the newspaper "he wasn't stopping and people walking were trying to get away and he just kept going and collected people on his way".

A witness, who asked not to be named, told AFP "it was carnage up the footpath".

Television footage from the scene showed a damaged car with the front doors open and the windscreen smashed.

A handcuffed man in his underwear was lying on a footpath surrounded by police.

Other pictures showed what appeared to be a upturned baby pram.

Heavily armed officers were deployed around Melbourne's Bourke Street mall, close to where the Australian Open tennis tournament is being held.

Police were due to hold a press conference in the evening.

More from Australia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

Also In Australia

Diver survives Australia shark attack

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Train derails in India, many killed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE