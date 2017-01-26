Thousands march demanding change to Australia Day, citing aboriginal injustices

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thousands march demanding change to Australia Day, citing aboriginal injustices

PM Turnbull said he does not support changing the date of Australia Day

  • Young members of the Aboriginal community take part in a traditional smoking ceremony that is performed as pImage Credit: AP
  • Competitors in the annual ferry boat race are supported by a spectator flotilla while they cruise past the SImage Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Sydney: Thousands of Australians staged protest marches on Thursday demanding the date of Australia Day, January 26, be changed as it celebrates the arrival of white settlement and the beginning of injustices suffered by the country’s disadvantaged Aborigines.

Tens of thousands of people — many wearing the black, yellow and red colours of the aboriginal flag — gathered in Melbourne, The Age newspaper reported, while thousands more took to the streets of Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

For many Aborigines, who trace their lineage on the island continent back 50,000 years, January 26 is “Invasion Day”, the anniversary of the beginning of British colonisation of their lands and their brutal subjugation.

“I’m here to commemorate all the aboriginal people who were murdered during the first stage of settlement,” protester Neville Scarlett told The Age.

While the rallies were mostly peaceful, in Sydney a 20-year-old man was arrested and a police officer and protester were injured, New South Wales state police said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he did not support changing the date of Australia Day, which is celebrated as a public holiday with festivities from fireworks over Sydney Harbour and citizenship events to ancient aboriginal ceremonies.

“Everyone is entitled to a point of view but I think most Australians accept January 26 as Australia Day,” Turnbull told reporters in the national capital Canberra.

The protests come at a time when right-wing nationalist politics is on the rise in Australia, similar to the United States and Europe, and there is little political appetite to tackle aboriginal rights issue.

Aborigines only gained citizenship in 1967 and a vote on whether to recognise Aborigines in the constitution as the country’s first people has been on hold for years.

Australia’s 700,000 or so indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people still struggle with the impacts of colonisation and track near the bottom of the country’s 23 million citizens in almost every economic and social indicator.

Aborigines face a 10-year gap in life expectancy compared with other Australians and make up 27 per cent of the prison population, but are just three per cent of the population.

More from Australia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Thousands march demanding Australia Day change

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services