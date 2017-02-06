Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Record cocaine bust in Australia

Police allege the yacht sailed from New Zealand to a ‘mother ship’ in the South Pacific to pick up the drugs last month

Image Credit: Reuters
A man takes a photograph,on Monday in Sidney, of the yacht from which Australian law enforcement officers last week seized a record haul of 1.4 tonnes of cocaine.
Gulf News
 

Sydney: Australia has made its largest cocaine haul ever after seizing a yacht carrying 1.4 tonnes of the drug with an estimated street value of Aus$312 million (Dh878 million or $239 million).

The boat was stopped off the New South Wales coast on February 2 and six men were arrested, police said on Monday, following a two-and-a-half year joint investigation between Australia and New Zealand.

“This is the largest cocaine haul ever seized in a single operation in Australia’s history,” said Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.

Police allege the yacht sailed from New Zealand to a ‘mother ship’ in the South Pacific to pick up the drugs last month.

A 63-year-old New Zealand man and a 54-year-old Swiss-Fijian dual national who were aboard the yacht were taken into custody, while four men aged between 32 and 66 were arrested in Sydney.

The haul is the second record-breaking bust in recent weeks, with police dismantling a cocaine ring in December in a joint operation with Tahiti.

That was previously the largest haul of its kind, with the sting netting 1.1 tonnes of the drug in Tahiti and Sydney worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all destined for Australia.

With high street prices making Australia an attractive destination for drug-smugglers, police say they have stopped more than 11 tonnes of illicit substances bound for the local market in the past 18 months.

“We hope that this operation sends a strong message to anyone thinking of smuggling drugs: no matter how innovative or complex their ways are, our evolving detection methods and resources, including at sea, will keep up with them,” said Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner of operations Michael Outram.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Horse antibodies may effectively treat Ebola

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body