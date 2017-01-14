Japanese surfer saved after night adrift off Australia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Japanese surfer saved after night adrift off Australia

Man spent the night clinging to his surfboard and it is estimated he spent about 16 hours in the water

Gulf News
 

Sydney: A Japanese man has been rescued after spending a night drifting on his surfboard miles off the east coast of Australia, a report said Saturday.

The 37-year-old told police a current pulled him out to sea off Bulli Beach, 80 kilometres south of Sydney early on Thursday evening.

“He spent the night clinging to his surfboard and it is estimated he spent about 16 hours in the water,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

He told police the waves were too big for him and he could not paddle back to shore against a strong current.

The crew of passing container ship MSC Damla spotted him sitting on his hired yellow board six kilometres off shore and managed to pull him aboard the 300-metre vessel.

Pictures posted on Facebook show him hanging on to a lifebuoy thrown from the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s boat.

The crew gave him food and drink and warm clothing and contacted the authorities.

“Our crew are always being observant of marine traffic, but it is exceptionally fortunate they were able to spot this man waving for help from his surf board,” MSC Australia managing director Kevin Clarke told Infomarine On-Line.

The unnamed man was in “remarkably good spirits”, he said.

The surfer was taken to Wollongong Hospital but discharged Friday afternoon in good health, ABC added.

“This incident is a reminder of the need to let people know your plans before setting out, as well as the importance of knowing local conditions,” Surf Life Saving New South Wales said.

MSC Damla is currently at anchorage just off Sydney.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting