Crocodile kills man on Australia river crossing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Crocodile kills man on Australia river crossing

47-year-old was wading across East Alligator River when large crocodile attacked

 

Sydney: A large crocodile has killed a man at a notorious crossing on the East Alligator River in northern Australia, police said Friday.

Official guidelines warn against trying to walk over Cahill’s Crossing which has seen numerous attacks and was swollen by recent rains.

Despite danger signs, the 47-year-old from a remote community in the Northern Territory waded across behind two women on Thursday afternoon.

“The two females made it across, however the male was reported missing a short time later,” police superintendent Warren Jackson said in a statement.

Authorities shot dead the 3.3-metre crocodile and recovered the man’s body about two kilometres downstream near Kakadu National Park.

“Cahill’s Crossing is notorious for crocodiles and to walk across it to me is just foolishness,” duty superintendent Bob Harrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“You are tempting fate, knowing the size of the crocodiles in that area.”

Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater crocodiles with the more feared “salties” growing up to seven metres long.

Saltwater croc numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species and a spate of recent attacks has reignited debate about controlling them.

Government estimates put the national population at around 100,000.

They only kill an average of two people each year, but several high-profile attacks, including a woman snatched in May during a late-night swim off a beach in Queensland state, have renewed calls for culls.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Diver survives Australia shark attack

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Train derails in India, many killed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE