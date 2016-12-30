Australian police charge man over New Year’s Eve threats in Sydney

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australian police charge man over New Year’s Eve threats in Sydney

The arrest follows police raids across the southern city of Melbourne a week ago

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Australian counter-terror officers arrested a 40-year-old man at Sydney Airport, after he disembarked from a flight from London, and charged him with making online threats “relating to New Year’s Eve” festivities in Sydney, police said on Friday.

The arrest follows police raids across the southern city of Melbourne a week ago, which authorities said foiled a Daesh-inspired plot to attack prominent sites in the city on Christmas Eve.

Damien O’Neil was arrested late on Thursday and refused bail by a court on Friday.

He was charged under criminal laws relating to suicide or encouraging suicide, not terrorism laws, police said in a statement. Police did not reveal his nationality.

O’Neil was acting alone and had “no links to any cultural groups,” New South Wales state acting Deputy Commissioner Frank Mennilli told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

“He did post on social media a number of threats of some possible activity that he could be undertaking,” Mennilli said, without giving any further details.

Australia, a staunch US ally which sent troops to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014.

Security in Melbourne was bolstered after last week’s raids and more than 2,000 police will patrol harbourside locations in a major security operation in Sydney on Saturday, where tens of thousands of revellers are expected to ring in the new year.

More from Australia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Police attacked asylum seekers on Manus Island

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject