Australian PM says not sure how many refugees US will accept

US to apply ‘extreme vetting’ in refugee swap deal with Australia

Gulf News
 

Canberra, Australia: Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday would not say how many refugees from Pacific island camps would be resettled in the US after President Donald Trump’s administration said “extreme vetting” would be used to check their cases.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that Trump had agreed during a weekend telephone conversation to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle an undisclosed number of mostly Muslim refugees. Australia has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed on the impoverished nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that the refugees would undergo enhanced screening designed to reduce the terrorist threat to the US.

“There will be extreme vetting applied to all of them,” Spicer said.

Questioned about Spicer’s comments on Wednesday, Turnbull would not say how many refugees the US could end up accepting.

“We don’t cut corners or compromise on keeping Australians safe and the US government has exactly the same attitude,” Turnbull told reporters.

“They will do their own extremely rigorous vetting of people that are the subject, or potentially the subject of the agreement,” he said.

More than 1,200 asylum seekers are held on Papua New Guinea and Nauru. Almost 400 who came to Australia for medical treatment and then refused to return to the islands are also eligible for resettlement to the United States. Many are from the seven Muslim-majority countries from which Trump has suspended immigration for three months.

The US deal could solve a major political headache for Turnbull’s government that is under mounting criticism over the plight of desperate asylum seekers, some who have been on the islands for more than three years.

Australia has all but stopped refugee boat arrivals by refusing to allow any to stay. But Iran won’t take back its citizens unless they return voluntarily and most refugees have refused Australia’s offer to resettle permanently in Cambodia or Papua New Guinea.

The US is an attractive option for most asylum seekers who would otherwise prefer to languish in island camps in the hope that Australia will eventually relent and take them in.

Some 1,161 men, women and children remain in indefinite detention in Manus Island and Nauru as of November 30, the most recent data from Australia’s Department of Immigration shows.

Another 1,000 or so people are in detention in Australia, some of them asylum seekers transported to Australia for medical treatment from Manus Island and Nauru.

It is not clear how many of these would be eligible under the deal with the US.

US Department of Homeland Security officials have begun assessing the asylum seekers, although there is no timeline for resettlement.

Australia’s hardline immigration policy is a contentious issue that has drawn international condemnation from the United Nations and other rights groups, but which remains popular at home and has bipartisan political support.

