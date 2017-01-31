Mobile
Australian car rampage claims sixth life

Thirty-six people have been treated in hospital and one person remains in a critical condition since a man drove a car at high speed into shoppers

Gulf News
 

Sydney: A 33-year-old woman has become the sixth person to die after a car mowed down pedestrians in Melbourne’s busiest mall, police said.

Thirty-six people have been treated in hospital and one person remains in a critical condition since a man drove a car at high speed into shoppers nearly two weeks ago.

“A sixth person has died following the incident that took place in the Melbourne CBD (Central Business District) on 20 January,” a police statement said.

“A 33-year-old Blackburn South woman died in hospital just before 7.30pm this evening (Monday).”

A man in his 30s, a man and woman both in their 20s, a ten-year-old girl, and a three-month-old baby were also killed.

A 26-year-old man from Melbourne has been charged with five counts of murder and more charges are expected.

Victoria police said he is due to appear in court in August.

The accused had been pursued by police prior to the rampage after he had allegedly stabbed his brother.

The news of the sixth death came amid plans for a memorial to be established in Australia’s second largest city.

Australia
