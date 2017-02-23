Australia’s highest-paid public servant quits $4.3m job

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia’s highest-paid public servant quits $4.3m job

Fahour says resignation was not prompted by widespread public outrage at his high salary

Gulf News
 

Canberra: Australia’s highest-paid public servant announced his resignation on Thursday, two weeks after a revelation that he made 5.6 million Australian dollars ($4.3 million, Dh15.8 million) last year sparked a public furore and created a political headache for the government.

Australia Post managing director Ahmad Fahour said he was quitting the national mail service on the same day that the government-owned corporation posted a profit of A$131 million for the six months through December. The figure was a big jump from the A$16 million profit the corporation made in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The Lebanese-born former banker, 50, said he was leaving because Australia Post had transformed from a traditional mail service to a parcel and e-commerce business during his seven years at the helm.

His resignation was not caused by the widespread public outrage at his high salary, he said.

“Clearly, this has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. But I’ve come to the conclusion that the timing is right. As the half-year results show, the transformation has worked,” Fahour said.

Fahour said he would leave Australia Post in July following the announcement of his successor.

The government later announced that an independent tribunal that decides the salaries of lawmakers, judges and government department bosses will be given power to rule on how much Fahour’s replacement is worth.

While Australia Post’s board of directors will continue to decide the managing director’s salary package, it will now have to persuade the Remuneration Tribunal that the pay is consistent with what other senior public servants are paid.

Earlier this month, a Senate committee revealed Fahour’s pay despite objections from Australia Post that making it public could damage the corporation’s brand.

His A$4.4 million salary plus an A$1.2 million bonus in the last fiscal year was more than 10 times the prime minister’s salary of A$507,000.

By contrast, US Postal Service chief executive and postmaster general Megan Brennan’s salary was $286,137 last year.

Fahour said that Australia Post should not be compared to the loss-making US Postal Service.

“They are a letters company and, by the way, they lose $20 billion a year and have done so now for a number of years,” Fahour said.

“That’s not the right comparison. We need to be compared to other parcels logistics companies, e-commerce companies — and those companies are global,” he said.

When Fahour’s pay was made public, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former merchant banker with a personal fortune estimated at exceeding A$200 million, said he told Australia Post chairperson John Stanhope that the salary was too high.

“As someone who spent most of his life in the business world before I came into politics, I think that is a very big salary for that job,” Turnbull told reporters.

The highest paid Australian public servant after Fahour was Bill Morrow, chief executive of Australia’s government-owned NBN Co., who was paid A$3.6 million last year, including an A$1.2 million bonus. NBN is rolling out Australia’s national broadband network.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Pilot made ‘Mayday’ call before plane crash

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free