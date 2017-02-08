Australia’s highest paid official earns 10 times more than PM

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia’s highest paid official earns 10 times more than PM

Salary of MD of the National Mail Service Australia Post is higher than the salary of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who earns about $386,510 a year

Gulf News
 

Sydney: The highest paid Australian official earned $4.3 million (Dh15 million) in the last fiscal, 10 times more than the country’s prime minister, a Senate committee revealed on Tuesday.

Ahmad Fahour, Managing Director of the National Mail Service Australia Post, received a salary of $3.1 million between July 2015 and June 2016 plus a bonus of $914,640, according to data released to a Senate committee, Efe news reported.

That figure is higher than the salary of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who earns about $386,510 a year.

“I think that salary, that remuneration is too high,” Turnbull was quoted as saying.

“I just can’t for the life of me understand why any public servant would need to be paid over $5 million,” he added.

The Senate Standing Committee on Environment and Communications, which asked Australia Post last year for the details of salary payments, decided to publish the figures despite the government-owned business claiming there was no public interest justification for disclosing the salaries.

Fahour’s salary also surpasses that of counterparts in other countries by a wide margin, such as that of US Postal Service Chief Executive and Postmaster General, Megan Brenna, who earns about $415,921 annually.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Australia heat wave causes firms to power down

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system