Australia, Indonesia seek to patch up wounds over military row

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia, Indonesia seek to patch up wounds over military row

Australian teaching material about Papua offended Jakarta

Image Credit: Reuters
Australian soldiers assist Indonesian army personnel during a training course. Militarycooperation between the two countries ranges from counter-tenors programmes to borderprotection, but the neighbours have had a rocky military relationship in recent years.
Gulf News
 

Sydney/Jakarta: Indonesia and Australia sought to calm tensions on Thursday after Indonesia’s military suspended ties because of “insulting” teaching material found at an Australian base that questioned Jakarta’s sovereignty in Papua province.

Papua, where a separatist movement has simmered for decades, is a sensitive issue for Indonesia, which took over the former Dutch colony after a widely criticised UN-backed referendum in 1969.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne expressed regrets and promised a thorough investigation of the row, which highlighted the sometimes prickly relationship between the neighbours.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said ties with Australia were “still in a fine condition” and that his defence minister and military chief had been asked to investigate.

“We have agreed, Indonesia, Australia, to respect each other, to value each other and not meddle in each other’s domestic affairs,” Widodo said.

Military cooperation between the two countries ranges from counter-tenors programs to border protection.

But the neighbours have had a rocky military relationship in recent years. Australia stopped joint training exercises with Indonesian special forces (Kopassus) after accusations of abuses by the unit in East Timor in 1999, as the territory prepared for independence.

Ties resumed when counter-terrorism cooperation became imperative after the 2002 nightclub bombings on the resort island of Bali that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Australia’s defence minister said an investigation into the teaching materials, found at Campbell Barracks in the west Australian city of Perth, would be concluded “imminently”.

“We have indicated our regret that this occurred and that offence was taken. I think that’s appropriate when a significant counterpart raises their concerns with you,” Payne told reporters in Sydney.

Australia would present the findings of the report to Indonesia’s government and military, Payne said.

She denied allegations, reportedly made by Indonesia’s Armed Forces Chief Gatot Nurmantyo in a lecture last year, that Australia had tried to recruit Indonesian soldiers as agents during training.

 

‘Territorial integrity’

Gatot said on Thursday that “unethical” teaching material had been found by an Indonesian officer who had been sent to Australia to teach.

The material “discredited the Indonesian military (TNI), the nation of Indonesia and even the ideology of Indonesia,” he said, referring to material concerning East Timor and “Papua needing to be independent”, as well as mocking the country’s founding principles, known as Pancasila.

“That curriculum had been used for a long time,” he said, noting it had now been removed.

Training with Australia had been suspended and other areas of cooperation were being re-evaluated, Nurmantyo said, adding that the suspension did have presidential approval.

Presidential spokesman Johan Budi said Widodo had ordered the defence minister and military chief to brief him on the situation “so as not to give rise to misunderstandings that can heat things up”.

On Wednesday, Budi said the military had not discussed the suspension with the president.

The Australian defence minister said all training documents would now be “culturally appropriate” and that Australia recognised “Indonesia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Indonesia most recently suspended military ties in 2013 over revelations that Australian spies had tapped the mobile telephone of then president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Indonesian and Australian officials said on Thursday that the bilateral relationship had not stalled, unlike in 2013.

Australia needs Indonesia’s help to enforce its controversial immigration policy, which includes turning back boats carrying asylum seekers. Payne said Jakarta has given no indication of any change.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

An embarrassing start to 2017 for PM Turnbull

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer