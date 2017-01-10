6,000-year-old fish trap nominated to world heritage list

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

6,000-year-old fish trap nominated to world heritage list

Intricate series of traps, which were built by the Gunditjmara people, are among the earliest surviving examples of aquaculture in the world

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Australian indigenous leaders are hopeful that a system of ancient eel traps dating back 6,000 years will be listed as a world heritage.

The intricate series of traps, which were built by the Gunditjmara people to manage eels in Lake Condah and Darlot Creek in western Victoria, are among the earliest surviving examples of aquaculture in the world, Xinhua reported.

The site, known to the indigenous people as Budj Bim, was included on Australia’s heritage list in 2004 and has now been put forward for inclusion in the Australian government’s nomination to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage council.

Dennis Rose, a Gunditjmara elder, said that world heritage listing would guarantee the long-term protection of the site as well as attract visitors to the area.

The network of traps, which runs around 35km of the lake, trapped eels as water levels were manipulated by the indigenous people to encourage the eels to swim into holding ponds.

Rose said that funnel-shaped baskets were placed at the spillway between ponds so that smaller eels could slip through and larger eels were harvested.

“Eels would be transferred from one pond to another, they would be fattened up, they would then be eaten,” Rose told the Guardian on Tuesday.

Ian McNiven, a professor of indigenous technology at Monash University, said that carbon dating of charcoal revealed the fish traps to be 6,600 years old.

McNiven said the site, known as Muldoons trap complex, was remade a number of times over the six millennia, indicating it was continually used.

“Muldoon trap complex is currently the oldest known stone-walled fish trap in the world and among the world’s oldest known fish traps,” McNiven said.

“It is also the oldest continuously used fish trap in the world ... Indeed, the trap was still being used by Gunditjmara people at the Lake Condah Mission in the late 19th century.”

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Legend lives on as Elvis Express departs

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats