Anti-coal plant protest leaders detained by Thai army

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Anti-coal plant protest leaders detained by Thai army

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside government offices in Bangkok since Friday to demonstrate against 800-megawatt coal plant in Krabi

Gulf News
 

BANGKOK: Three people leading protests against the construction of a coal-fired power plant in southern Thailand were detained by the army on Saturday, as activists voiced alarm that the trio were being held in a notorious barracks prison.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside government offices in Bangkok since Friday to demonstrate against the junta’s decision to greenlight a 800-megawatt coal plant on the coast of Krabi, a region renowned for its popular tropical beaches and steep limestone hills.

The gathering is a rare act of defiance of the junta’s ban on public protests. Generals seized power in 2014 and have severely clamped down on dissent.

The three protest leaders — Prasitthichai Noonuan, Akkradet Chakjinda and Rungkhun Kittiyakara — were initially detained by police on Saturday morning before being handed over to the military.

Junta spokesman Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the trio were “invited for talks” because they did not ask for permission to protest.

“They must seek official permission beforehand and not just inform the media before holding a rally,” he said in a statement.

Thailand’s junta often describes periods of compulsory detention as being an invitation to talk.

Both the Save Krabi protest group and Suni Phasuk, a local researcher with Human Rights Watch, said the men had been taken to the 11th Army Circle, a barracks in Bangkok with a controversial reputation.

The military have used the barracks to hold suspects involved in national security cases, often barring access to lawyers.

Detainees have previously accused authorities of physical abuse inside the facility while two men who allegedly improperly used their links to then Crown Prince and now King Maha Vajiralongkorn died in custody there.

“It reaffirms the ongoing repression of a military regime that strictly prohibits any form of dissent,” Phasuk told AFP.

Thailand’s south was a stronghold of the protest movements that pushed for the 2014 coup which brought the military to power and toppled their political rivals.

But some Krabi residents are now bristling at the junta for pushing through with the power station.

The junta says the power plant is desperately needed to help with energy shortages in the south.

Thailand’s southern beach regions are a comparatively wealthy part of the country but they suck up significant energy resources. Blackouts have become more common.

Krabi protesters say the military government should use renewable energy forms to plug the gap.

They fear a coal-fired power station could ruin the environment in a country where safety standards are poor and corruption is rampant.

More from Asia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

Also In Asia

Malaysia summons North Korean envoy
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring